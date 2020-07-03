Friday, Jul 03, 2020 | Last Update : 01:08 AM IST

101st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

626,688

21,467

Recovered

379,848

19,945

Deaths

18,225

378

Maharashtra1866261011728178 Tamil Nadu98392560211321 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat33999246011887 Uttar Pradesh2482517221735 West Bengal1917012528683 Telangana185709069275 Rajasthan1831214574421 Karnataka180168336272 Andhra Pradesh160977313198 Haryana1494110499240 Madhya Pradesh1386110655581 Bihar10204781173 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur12605790 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
  India   All India  02 Jul 2020  India to buy 33 fighter jets, missiles, weapons worth Rs 38,900 crore
India, All India

India to buy 33 fighter jets, missiles, weapons worth Rs 38,900 crore

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jul 2, 2020, 11:49 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2020, 12:43 am IST

Defence Ministry's highest procurement body greenlights a huge shopping list

An IAF fighter jet flies in the skies of Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh, where India has been engaged in a tense standoff with China on (PTI Photo) (PTI29-06-
 An IAF fighter jet flies in the skies of Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh, where India has been engaged in a tense standoff with China on (PTI Photo) (PTI29-06-

New Delhi: In a signal of serious intent to Beinjing, India’s Defence Ministry on Thursday gave the green signal for procurement of 33 fighter jets, missile systems and other military hardware at a cost of Rs 38,900 crore.

The shopping list has some impressive hardware:

 

21 MiG-29 fighter jets to be procured from Russia

12 Su-30 MKi aircraft to be bought from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)

upgrade of the existing 59 MiG-29 aircraft

248 ASTRA beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile systems

a significant number of long-range land-attack cruise missile systems with a range of 1,000 km

Pinaka missile systems and ammunition

Software-defined radios for the Army

BMP armament upgrades

The decision on these procurements comes close on the heels of the advance delivery of Rafale fighter jets from France.

These procurement decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The DAC is India’s highest decision-making body on defence procurement.

In a press release announcing the decision, the Defence Ministry barely bothered to conceal the context of present relations with China. It referred to the "current situation and the need to strengthen the armed forces for the defence of our borders".

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the past seven weeks. Tensions escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

The procurement of 21 MiG-29s and upgrade of the existing fleet of MiG-29s is estimated to cost the government Rs 7,418 crore while purchase of 12 new Su-30 MKI from HAL will be made at a cost of Rs 10,730 crore, officials said.

"Focused on indigenous design and development, these approvals include acquisitions from Indian industry worth Rs 31,130 crore. The equipments are to be manufactured in India involving the Indian defence industry with participation of several MSMEs as prime tier vendors," it said.

The indigenous content in some of these projects is up to 80 per cent of the project cost. A large number of these projects have been made possible due to Transfer of Technology by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) to the indigenous industry," the ministry said.

It said the cost of these design and development proposals is in the range of Rs 20, 400 crore.

"While acquisition of Pinaka missile systems will enable raising additional regiments over and above the ones already inducted, addition of long-range land-attack missile systems having a firing range of 1000 km to the existing arsenal will bolster the attack capabilities of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Singh’s visit to Ladakh on Friday has been postponed, and a senior official said it “has been rescheduled”. The minister was due to visit forward areas, hold meetings with local Army commanders in Leh and review military preparedness after the bitter standoff with China.

Tags: mig-29, defence procurement, indian air force, india defence ministry, india-china

Latest From India

CM Chouhan held a Cabinet meeting after the expansion. (PTI)

Scindia loyalists bag a lion share of berths in Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Delhi sets up plasma bank to treat COVID-19 patients; Kejriwal urges people to help out

Delhi High Court. (PTI)

High Court seeks Centre, Delhi government response on e-registration of documents

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (ANI)

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Ban on Chinese apps is our 'digital strike' on China

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

2

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

3

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

4

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

5

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham