The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 02, 2018 | Last Update : 08:04 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  In terms of overall head-to-head the numbers favour the Selecao, who have won 23 of the 40 meetings between the two teams. Meanwhile, Mexico are yet to beat the five-time champions in a World Cup encounter. (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup: Brazil, Mexico face off in last 16 clash
 
India, All India

11 bodies, 11 pipes: Shocking details behind mass death in Delhi's Burari

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 2, 2018, 6:40 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2018, 6:39 pm IST

Investigators have come across 11 pipes from wall of house, all placed close together, having no water outlet.

A photographer takes a picture of the 11 pipes protruding out of the house where 11 members of the same allegedly committed suicide, at Burari, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 A photographer takes a picture of the 11 pipes protruding out of the house where 11 members of the same allegedly committed suicide, at Burari, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Chilling and strange details have come up during the investigation into the death of 11 of a family in north Delhi's Burari. In a major revelation, investigators have come across 11 pipes protruding from one wall of the house, all placed close together, however, having no water outlet. 

The pipes face an empty plot and are apparently not outlets for water. Four of the pipes points straight while four are bent. One pipe is a little away from the others.

According to a report on First Post, Kishan Kumar, a local from Burari, explains the theory linking the 11 pipes. He said the pipes are connected to the washrooms adding that he has often noticed the family scribbling religious messages like dohas and shlokas (religious scriptures) on a blackboard outside their shop.

The Bhatias had a grocery store and lived in an apartment on the first floor. 

Out of the 11 members, only one, 77-year-old Narayan Devi, was found on the floor, with the signs of hanging while the 10 others were found hanging from a net attached to the ceiling.

The deceased were identified as Narayan Devi (77), her daughter Pratibha (57) and two sons -- Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit Bhatia (45). Bhavnesh's wife Savita (48) and their three children--Meenu (23), Neetu (25) and Dhruv (15) and Lalit's wife Tina (42) along with their 15-year-old son Shivam was also among the dead.

Read: 11 of family found dead in Delhi; 10 hanging blindfolded, one on ground

Pratibha's daughter, Priyanka (33), who got engaged last month too was found hanging like the others. Priyanka was supposed to get married by the end of this year.

Most of the bodies were found blindfolded, the mouths taped and hands tied behind their back.

Handwritten notes recovered by the police from the house have indicated towards observance of some definite spiritual or mystical practices by the whole family. According to the police, two registers were found with handwritten notes on how to attain salvation.

Read: Delhi family deaths: Detailed handwritten notes show occult link

A relative of the family on Monday refuted claims they observed spiritual or mystical practices and may have died during the course of a “religious ritual that went wrong”.

“Someone killed them and all the reports on the spiritual angle are bogus. This family was a happy and peace-loving one who never believed in ‘babas’,” Sujata, a relative of the family, said.

The post-mortem report of six of the 11 members of a family who were found dead at their residence in Delhi revealed that the cause of their death was ligature hanging.

Read: Six of 11 members of Delhi family died due to hanging: Post-mortem report

Police have registered a murder case because there were “ligature” marks around the neck of Narayan Devi, prompting investigators to suspect that she was strangled. They said they were probing multiple theories to figure what led to the deaths.

Investigators so far have recovered handwritten notes from inside the house that they say hint towards a “suicide pact” related to occult practice.

Tags: burari, delhi, delhi family deaths, delhi police, mass suicide
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking: Secret files reveal British spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

2

Gwyneth Paltrow expands lifestyle empire with cannabis based products

3

Best a woman can get, Gauri on SRK, Aryan, AbRam; sunkissed Suhana is sight to behold

4

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

5

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMLife

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham