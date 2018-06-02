Arbaaz Khan accepts placing bets in IPL, losing Rs 2.75 cr

Arbaaz Khan accepted he has been betting since last six years, however, denied making any bets this IPL season.

Actor Arbaaz Khan was at Maharashtra's Thane for recording his statement before the police in connection with an alleged Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and film maker Arbaaz Khan today accepted that he had placed bets in IPL matches last year (2017) and had lost Rs 2.75 crore, news agency ANI reported sources as saying.

Arbaaz Khan who was at Maharashtra's Thane for recording his statement before the police in connection with an alleged Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket said that he has been betting since the last six years. However, the actor denied that he made any bet this IPL season.

The Thane police on Friday issued summons to Arbaaz Khan for recording his statement today in connection with the betting racket.

In a letter sent to Arbaaz Khan, the police asked him to join the probe in the wake of the arrest of an alleged bookie who was placing bets on the recently-concluded IPL, a police official had said.

50-year-old actor-producer, Arbaaz Khan, reached the office of the Thane Police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) for recording his statement, said DCP (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhe.

The AEC busted the racket on May 15 with the arrest of four people in Mumbai, including Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad, who is believed to be one of the top bookies of the country, officials have said.

During the investigation, a "connection" between Jalanand Arbaaz was established, said Pradeep Sharma, Senior Inspector and head of the AEC, on Friday.

"We suspect that Arbaaz Khan had placed bets on IPL matches and want to scrutinise his bank transactions," news agency PTI quoted another police official as saying.