Amid Shimla's water woes, woman dies after being hit by tanker

The incident took place at the busy Mall Road in the the water-deprived hill-station.

Shimla: As residents of the popular hill station continue to scramble for water, a woman died on Saturday after being allegedly hit by a water tanker at Shimla's Mall Road.

She was declared brought dead by Indira Gandhi Medical College administration, news agency ANI reported.

A case has been registered against the driver of the water tanker under section 304 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier this week, the municipal corporation was distributing water under police protection. Over 70 police personnel were deployed to deal with the situation in the water-deprived hill-station.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said, "This year we have received less snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh. The water level in the traditional water resources in Shimla has gone down. The water level which was around 36 MLD (Millions of Liters Per Day) in 2015 has gone down to 22 MLD this year."

Meanwhile, the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has also been massively hit as tourists are cancelling their visits to the hill station. Tourists visiting the hill station are also complaining of overcharging for the services rendered to them.