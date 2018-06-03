The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:55 PM IST

India, All India

Amid Shimla's water woes, woman dies after being hit by tanker

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 2, 2018, 9:26 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2018, 9:25 pm IST

The incident took place at the busy Mall Road in the the water-deprived hill-station.

She was declared brought dead by Indira Gandhi Medical College administration, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
  She was declared brought dead by Indira Gandhi Medical College administration, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Shimla: As residents of the popular hill station continue to scramble for water, a woman died on Saturday after being allegedly hit by a water tanker at Shimla's Mall Road. 

She was declared brought dead by Indira Gandhi Medical College administration, news agency ANI reported.

A case has been registered against the driver of the water tanker under section 304 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier this week, the municipal corporation was distributing water under police protection. Over 70 police personnel were deployed to deal with the situation in the water-deprived hill-station.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said, "This year we have received less snowfall and  rain in Himachal Pradesh. The water level in the traditional water resources in Shimla has gone down. The water level which was around 36 MLD (Millions of Liters Per Day) in 2015 has gone down to 22 MLD this year."

Meanwhile, the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has also been massively hit as tourists are cancelling their visits to the hill station. Tourists visiting the hill station are also complaining of overcharging for the services rendered to them.

Tags: water shortage, shimla, himachal, tourism in shimla
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

MOST POPULAR

1

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

2

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

3

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

4

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

5

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham