The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 02, 2017 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

India, All India

Home Minister Rajnath Singh breaks protocol, hugs BSF jawan with disability

PTI
Published : Jun 2, 2017, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2017, 10:39 am IST

BSF constable Godhraj Meena sustained 85 per cent disability after terrorists' bullets hit him during an attack in J&K in 2014.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh after presenting Police Medal to constable Godhraj Meena, who took on militants when they attacked a BSF bus in Udhampur in J&K on August 5, 2015, at the 15th BSF investiture ceremony in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh after presenting Police Medal to constable Godhraj Meena, who took on militants when they attacked a BSF bus in Udhampur in J&K on August 5, 2015, at the 15th BSF investiture ceremony in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a rare gesture, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday broke protocol and hugged BSF constable Godhraj Meena who sustained 85 per cent disability after terrorists' bullets hit him during an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur in 2014.

Meena's bus, part of a Border Security Force convoy, was ambushed by terrorists on August 5, 2014 near the 'narsu nalah' area in Udhampur with a heavy gunfire. The citation of the 44-year-old trooper said he was on guard duty in the bus and his bravery, acute presence of mind and accurate fire kept the two terrorists at bay and thwarted their attempts to enter and target the about 30 personnel onboard.

Meena, who is not able to speak properly as one bullet had pierced through his jaw, received a thunderous applause from the officials and jawans when the home minister pinned the gallantry medal on his chest.

Even before Mr Meena could accord the mandatory salute, the home minister hugged and patted him and saw him off from the dais with a firm and long hand shake.

BSF officials said as per protocol, the home minister, after pinning the medal and handing over the citation, has to shake hand with the awardee and the person moves ahead after according a salute to him.

"What we saw today is rare, very rare. This is only in very special cases like that of Meena who has suffered 85 per cent disability after the attack. He is not able to talk and walk properly but despite this he dons his uniform with pride," a senior officer said.

The officer said Meena has now been deputed for conducting administrative duties.

This retaliation had led a total of four BSF personnel, including Meena, being decorated with gallantry medals.

The others included constable Subhendu Roy, driver Daljit Singh and constable Rocky who was awarded the 'Shaurya Chakra'.

Later, during his speech, the Home Minister said he was proud of Meena's bravery and grit.

He also awarded the police medal for gallantry (posthumous) to the wife of the constable and cook of the BSF unit Sanjay Dhar.

Dhar was posted at the 'Pittal' border post along the Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu and laid down his life while saving his friend who had got injured in an unprovoked firing incident by Pakistan on July 16, 2014.

Singh, during the annual investiture ceremony of the BSF, also awarded gallantry medals to a total of seven troops of the border guarding force for their daredevil actions during ceasefire violations along the India-Pakistan border and while handling attacks by militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also decorated five personnel of the 41st battalion of the force for undertaking an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker in 2014, where the team killed two Maoists.

Tags: rajnath singh, bsf, terrorists
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Social media reacts to NBC reporter asking Modi ‘are you on Twitter’

2

LIGO detects gravitational waves for a third time

3

Narendra Modi recalls his Russia visit as CM with Vajpayee 16 years ago

4

Take a look at 'Big B and the Bachchan bunch'

5

Alleged rift with Kohli to end Kumble’s future as India coach after Champions Trophy?

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham