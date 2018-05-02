The Asian Age | News

Killing of woman officer during demolition drive 'extremely serious': SC

Published : May 2, 2018
A hotelier shot a woman officer dead while she was carrying out a drive to demolish 13 illegal hotel structures in Solan.

The accused fled from the scene soon after and a manhunt was launched to nab him, officials said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took a suo motu cognisance of the incident in Kasauli where a government official was shot dead allegedly by hotel owner during demolition drive.

The apex court said that the incident is “extremely serious” as the accused had allegedly killed the woman official in broad daylight and the police could not arrest him.

The court will take up the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The top court also rapped the state government for not providing adequate security to the woman official.

“We might stop passing any order if you are going to kill people,” SC further said.

An assistant town and country planner Shailbala Sharma was shot dead and a Public Works Department employee injured after a hotel owner allegedly opened fire at them on Tuesday while they were carrying out a Supreme Court mandated drive to demolish illegal structures in 13 hotels in Solan district.

Also Read: Woman officer incharge of demolition shot dead by Himachal hotelier

The deceased was heading one team and hotel owners allegedly attempted to intimidate it to stop the demolition drive, officials said.

An altercation ensued and Kumar fired three rounds at the officials, killing Shailbala on the spot and injuring Singh, who was undergoing treatment at PGI, Chandigarh, where his condition was stated to be critical, they said.

The accused fled from the scene soon after and a manhunt was launched to nab him, officials said.

The Supreme Court had on April 17 directed the state government to demolish unauthorised structures in 13 hotels in Kasauli and Dharampur areas of Solan, and four teams were constituted for this purpose.

(With PTI inputs)

