The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:51 AM IST

India, All India

BJP MP wants Jinnah photo removed from AMU

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : May 2, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 6:28 am IST

The portrait was installed in 1938 before Partition, at the peak of Muslim League campaign for a separate nation for Muslims.

Aligarh Muslim University. (Photo: File)
 Aligarh Muslim University. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: BJP MP Satish Gautam has asked the vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to take down the portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan from the office of the AMU Students’ Union.

“It is fine if Jinnah is revered in Pakistan after Partition but his portrait should not be put up here in India. The university should instead celebrate the contributions of Raja Mahendra Pratap and Sir Syed Ahmed who played a crucial role in establishing the university”, said the BJP MP.

The portrait was installed in 1938 before Partition, at the peak of Muslim League campaign for a separate nation for the Muslims of India.

AMU Students’ Union, however, claims that Jinnah, like many other pre-Partition leaders, were conferred honorary membership of the university and as such their portraits have been installed in the campus since 1920. Former AMU students’ union president Faizul Hasan said  “Jinnah’s portrait was installed when he was conferred life membership (of the students’ union) in 1938. AMU has many things from the pre-partition era like the Victoria Gate. Should that be brought down as well?”

The AMU administration, meanwhile, said that the AMU students’ union is an autonomous body and can take its own decisions.

AMU public relations officer Omar Peerzada said,  “It is a tradition since 1920 to honor people of eminence with life membership. AMU first conferred it on Mahatma Gandhi in 1920 and on Jinnah in 1938. It is part of history… It does not mean we are part of them or their politics. C.V. Raman and V.V. Giri were also honored with the same”.

Tags: aligarh muslim university, mohammad ali jinnah

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

2

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

3

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

4

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

5

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

more

Editors' Picks

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham