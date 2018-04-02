The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 02, 2018

India, All India

SC declines urgent hearing on SC/ST Act review, clashes erupt across country

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 2, 2018, 7:56 pm IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2018, 7:54 pm IST

At least eight people were killed and many injured in violence as protesters blocked trains, clashed with police and set vehicles on fire.

Police lathicharges protesters in Haryana's Yamunanagar. (Photo: ANI)
 Police lathicharges protesters in Haryana's Yamunanagar. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi/Bhopal: At least eight people were killed and many injured in violence on Monday as protesters blocked trains, clashed with police and set vehicles on fire across several states during a nationwide bandh against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, officials said.

While five were killed in cross-firing in Madhya Pradesh alone, one each died in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, according to officials there.

However, the Supreme Court on Monday declined an urgent hearing on the Centre's plea which sought a stay and review of verdict putting safeguards in the SC/ST Act.

Curfew was imposed in several places and hundreds were detained.

The Army and paramilitary forces were also put on standby in Punjab.

The Union Home Ministry, which rushed 800 anti-riot policemen to MP and UP, asked all states to take preventive steps and maintain public order to ensure safety of lives and property.

Transport, mobile and internet services were hit in many states with over 100 trains getting affected due to protests, even as the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its recent judgement on the SC/ST Act, maintaining that the verdict will violate constitutional rights of these communities.

While some states had ordered closure of educational institutions as a precautionary measure, incidents of arson, firing and vandalism were reported from MP, UP, Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab, among other places.

In MP, two died in Gwalior, two in Bhind and one in Morena.

In UP,  two were killed in Muzaffarnagar and nearly 75 people including 40 policemen were injured in violent protests in various parts of the state. Police has detained nearly 450 people there.

Read: Delhi: Train services disrupted, protesters block railway tracks

All schools in Agra has suspended classes on Tuesday, except for those conducting board examinations in lieu of protests over SC/ST Protection Act on Monday.

In Rajasthan, one person was killed and 26 others, including nine policemen, were injured in Alwar.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed for peace, while Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government was not a party to the Supreme Court decision on the SC/ST Act and "respectfully" did not agree with its reasoning behind the verdict.

Prasad also said the government has filed a very comprehensive review petition in the matter. Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, a prominent Dalit leader and head of NDA constituent LJP, appreciated the government's quick decision.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that incidents of atrocities on Dalits and minorities have increased in the country since the NDA came to power in 2014, while AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his support to the protesting groups.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed for peace and urged the people not to vitiate law and order, as violence was reported from many districts including Azamgarh where protesters torched two state-run buses, injuring several passengers.

As protests turned violent in Agra, Hapur, Meerut in western UP, Director General of Police (DGP), O P Singh, said, "We have sought more force from the Centre that will be deployed there."

Many trains, including premier Rajdhani and Shatabdi expresses, were stopped by protestors while some were short-terminated.

A group of about 2,000 people disrupted trains at the Hapur station as well, disrupting the movement of many goods trains, railway officials added.

Also Read: SC/ST Act: Govt files review plea against 'dilution', HM appeals for peace

The CBSE has already postponed Class 12 and Class 10 examinations scheduled to be held on Monday in Punjab at the request of the state government in view of the 'Bharat Bandh'.

In the national capital region, protesters squatted on tracks at several places, stopping trains, including the Dehradun Express and the Ranchi Rajdhani, while a Northern Railway official said services were also disrupted by a mob in Ghaziabad.

Shouting slogans of 'Jai Bhim', the protesters also blocked roads affecting traffic movement, police said.

The Supreme Court had on March 20 diluted certain provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in a bid to protect 'honest' public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act.

The verdict is being widely criticised by the Dalits and the Opposition who claim that the dilution of the Act will lead to more discrimination and crimes against the backward community.

In Patna, protesters stormed the railway station, forced closure of ticket counters and squatted on tracks disrupting movement of a number of trains.

Also Read: 4 dead in Dalit protests in MP; SC declines urgent hearing to review SC/ST Act

Normal life was also affected in several parts of Odisha where activists of different Dalit groups put up road blockades.

Major towns and cities of Gujarat also witnessed protests while civic-run transport services were halted after some of the buses were targeted by agitators.

