Friday, Mar 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

India, All India

Top leader among 10 Maoists killed in encounter along C'garh-Telangana border

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published : Mar 2, 2018, 11:15 am IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2018, 12:31 pm IST

A jawan was also injured in the gunfight which took place in the Pujari Kanker forests.

A cache of weapons was recovered from the encounter site. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 A cache of weapons was recovered from the encounter site. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hyderabad: At least 10 suspected Maoists were killed in an alleged gunbattle in Pujari Kander bordering Chhattisgarh and Telangana State early on Friday morning, the police confirmed.

Amongst those dead is suspected to be Hari Bhushan, State Committee Secretary of the group. However, the officials are yet to confirm it.

According to official sources, the encounter took place when teams of Telangana and Chhattisgarh police who were combing the area came under fire from the Maoists. In the ensuing gun battle, 10 Maoists died. A constable was also reportedly injured and was airlifted from the spot.

The bodies of the slain Maoists is being shifted to Bhadrachalam Hospital for post-mortem. 

The incident comes nearly two and a half months after eight members of CPI (ML) Chandra Pulla Reddy Bata faction were killed in an exchange of fire at Mellamadugu forest area in Tekulapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on December 14, 2017. 

Further details awaited.

Tags: maoists, naxals, encounter, telangana police, chhattisgarh police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

