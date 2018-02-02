The Asian Age | News

Friday, Feb 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:39 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi traders’ body calls for 48-hr bandh against sealing drive, most markets to remain shut

ANI
Published : Feb 2, 2018, 4:44 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2018, 4:45 pm IST

The shutdown has been called to protest against the continuous sealing in Delhi in utter violation of statutory provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Commercial activities in national capital came to a standstill on Friday due to a 48-hour shutdown call given by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

More than seven lakh commercial establishments and over 2500 markets across Delhi are participating in the shutdown, an official note said.

The shutdown has been called to protest against the continuous sealing in Delhi in utter violation of statutory provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

"Delhi bandh for 48 hours started from today (Friday). Almost 2500 markets will be closed; protests march against sealing would be taken out by businessmen in around 500 markets. The ongoing sealing is very harmful to our economy," said Praveen Khandelwal, CIAT secretary general.

The shutdown will cause an estimated loss worth Rs 1800 crore, thereby causing a loss of revenue to the tune of about Rs150 crore to the government.

All major wholesale and retail markets of Delhi, including Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Rai Market, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Chawri Bazar, Nai Sarak, Khan Market, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Green Park and all other Markets of South Delhi, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Kirti Nagar and other markets of West Delhi, Ashok Vihar, Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Rohini and other markets of North Delhi, Paharganj, Krishna Nagar, Vikas Marg, Laxmi Nagar, Jagatpuri, Shahdara, Loni Road, Mayur Vihar and other markets of trans yamuna area are completely closed on Friday, the statement added.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

