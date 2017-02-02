The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 02, 2017 | Last Update : 01:14 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi to visit Russia from June 1 to 3

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 2, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2017, 1:02 am IST

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval too has just concluded a two-day visit to Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AP/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia in the beginning of June this year, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday. Observers point out that the three-day visit from June 1 to 3 will provide India an opportunity at the highest levels to convey New Delhi’s concerns to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Moscow inching closer to both Beijing and Islamabad despite the decades-long strategic partnership and close friendship that New Delhi and Moscow have shared.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval too has just concluded a two-day visit to Russia. In a statement, the MEA said, “This is to confirm that India has been invited as a guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum which will be held in the city of St. Petersburg, Russia from June 1 to 3, 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the forum as Guest of Honour. Other details of the Prime Minister’s visit are being worked out, and we will announce them as and when they are finalised.”

On Mr Doval’s just-concluded visit, the MEA said, “National Security Adviser Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Russia from January 30-31, 2017 at the invitation of Mr. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the security council of Russia. The talks were part of regular high level consultations between India and Russia. The two sides discussed issues of mutual bilateral, regional and global interest, with a special focus on security and defence cooperation between both sides. They noted with satisfaction the ongoing cooperation between them in meeting threats to their national security, particularly those emanating from terrorism in their respective regions, and unequivocally reaffirmed their intention to continue to work together to confront these challenges.”

The MEA added, “The NSA and the secretary of the Russian security council noted that the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia was a great asset for both the peoples, and a factor of peace and stability in the region and the world. They agreed to further strengthen this partnership in all areas. The two sides also highly evaluated the plans to celebrate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Russia in 2017, and pledged to make 2017 a special year in the history of their relations.”

Tags: narendra modi, mea, ajit doval, vladimir putin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video game lets gamers change character's penis size

2

Dutch reserve makes 'Tinder for orangutans'

3

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan adorably fixes AbRam's 'broken' thumb

4

'Rent-a-monk' business thrives as Japan loses temple ties

5

Saudi Prince buys seats on passenger jet to transport falcons

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham