Saturday, Dec 01, 2018 | Last Update : 07:31 PM IST

India, All India

What kind of Hindu is he?: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in Rajasthan

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2018, 6:00 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2018, 6:00 pm IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not understand the foundation of Hinduism.

Targeting Modi on demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gandhi said the prime minister had a confusion that people in the world do not know anything and he had a sense that all knowledge came from his mind.
 Targeting Modi on demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gandhi said the prime minister had a confusion that people in the world do not know anything and he had a sense that all knowledge came from his mind.

Jaipur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not understand the foundation of Hinduism.

"What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody... Knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge," Gandhi said at an interactive session in Udaipur, Rajasthan. "Our prime minister says he is a Hindu, but he doesn't understand (the) foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he?" the Congress chief said. 

Targeting Modi on demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gandhi said the prime minister had a confusion that people in the world do not know anything and he had a sense that all knowledge came from his mind.  

Soon after his comments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah gave a sharp reaction while addressing an election rally in Balotara town of Barmer district. "The Congress is now preaching us about Hinduism... They are giving us lessons of Gita," Shah said.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, pm modi, gst, demonetisation
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

