New born twins declared ‘dead’ by Delhi hospital, 1 found alive before burial

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 1, 2017, 5:13 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2017, 5:29 pm IST

Members of the family and their relatives protested at the Max hospital on Friday, demanding action against it.

 This case has emerged as another horrifying case of negligence by another big private hospital. (Photo: DC/Representational)

New Delhi: A new born baby was declared dead along with his still-born twin by Max Hospital in Delhi on Friday. The baby was handed over to the parents in a plastic bag. He was later found to be alive when he was about to be buried. 

The twins were born on Thursday at Max Hospital in north Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh. The parents were told that one of the twins was a still-born soon after birth and the other needed critical medical care and had to be kept in the nursery for some months, according to report in NDTV

The family had also paid an instalment and was reportedly discussing their options of keeping the baby on ventilator support, when the parents were informed that their second child was also dead. 

According to the twins' grandfather Pravin Malik, the family rushed to a nearby hospital in the bustling Kashmere Gate area and were told that their baby boy was alive. 

Max Healthcare said the doctor responsible for the outrageous negligence had been sent on leave.

In a statement quoted by NDTV, the hospital said the "22-week premature baby" was handed over without any sign of life. 
"We are shaken and concerned at this rare incident. We have initiated a detailed enquiry, pending which, the concerned doctor has been asked to proceed on leave immediately. We are in constant touch with the parents and are providing all the needed support," the statement said.

Members of the family and their relatives protested at the Max hospital on Friday, demanding action against the negligence.

Delhi Police Spokesperson Deependra Pathak told ANI that the police were taking into account all details of the situation, and were also consulting legal experts.

"It is a very shocking incident, and shows height of negligence. We have started immediate inquiry and investigation in this case. We are also consulting legal experts," Pathak said.

"Under the court's direction, we will also consult Delhi Medical Council or Indian Medical council, and convey to them details of all circumstances. Then, we'll take legal action if a case of negligence surfaces," Pathak said, adding that the police will also look if there are more cases of criminal negligence in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has spoken to Health Secretary in this connection.

Last month, Gurgaon’s Fortis Hospital made a bill of Rs 18 lakh and allowed parents to take their 7-year-old daughter’s body who died of dengue only after they paid the bill. 

Tags: new born dead, dead baby found alive, max hospital, delhi medical council, indian medical council
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

