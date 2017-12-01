The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 01, 2017 | Last Update : 08:38 AM IST

India, All India

Cyclone Ockhi: 8 dead, over 80 missing, Navy ships on rescue mission

ANI
Published : Dec 1, 2017, 8:00 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2017, 8:26 am IST

6 warships and 2 coast guard ships have been deployed along with additional air effort, according to a tweet by the defence minister.

A man in an autorickshaw died in Kollam after a tree fell on the three-wheeler, 2 others were electrocuted in Trivandrum and a woman died after a tree fell on her house in Vizhinjam. (Photo: PTI)
 A man in an autorickshaw died in Kollam after a tree fell on the three-wheeler, 2 others were electrocuted in Trivandrum and a woman died after a tree fell on her house in Vizhinjam. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Several naval ships have been deployed for rescue operations as Tamil Nadu and Kerala brace for the cyclonic storm Ockhi, confirmed Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Cyclone Ockhi that has created massive destruction in Tamil Nadu and Kerala is now moving towards Lakshwadeep Islands.

"CGS Samarth sailed from Kochi for rescue. All the seven units are directed to work for rescue along and off Kerala coast. In addition, the Eastern Naval Command will launch P8i Maritime Patrol aircraft," said Sitharaman

In a series of tweets, Sitharaman further informed that six warships and two coast guard ships have been deployed along with additional air effort.

"INS Sagardhwani sailed to join for Search & Rescue. Total warships deployed SIX (06). Additional air effort (Dorniers sorties) being planned with first light tomorrow."

"For Search & Rescue (SAR) off Kanyakumari India Coast Guard deploying 2 OPVs in the area, and 1 OPV is being deployed ex Toothukudi. Additional Dornier sorties will be taken up from dawn."

"Search and rescue of missing fishing boats with crew & Marine Engg vessel at sea due to Cyclone Ockhi off Kerala coast. Total 6 warships & 2 coast guard ships have been deployed along with additional air effort tomorrow."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in both the states.

The depression in Southwest Bay of Bengal had snowballed into the cyclonic storm- Ockhi.

The cyclone has so far claimed the lives of 8 people in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

At least 80 fishermen and 50 boats have gone missing after cyclone Ockhi lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala with torrential rainfall and gusty winds.

On Thursday, a man in an autorickshaw died in Kollam after a tree fell on the three-wheeler, two others were electrocuted in Trivandrum and a woman died after a tree fell on her house in Vizhinjam due to the cyclone.

The deadly storm has killed seven people in neighbouring Sri Lanka and affected the lives of nearly 20,000 people.

Tags: cyclone ockhi, indian navy, nirmala sitaraman, kerala cyclone
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

World Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu bags gold

2

Mark Ruffalo calls violence against women 'epidemic', says they are #NotInvisible

3

Google invaded iPhone users' privacy in UK, faces mass legal action: Report

4

All you need to know about Bitcoin cryptocurrency

5

Farmer in MP rushed to hospital with metal cup pushed up his rectum by quacks

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham