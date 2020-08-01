Saturday, Aug 01, 2020 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

  India, All India, 01 Aug 2020, Punjab hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 39; two nabbed for selling spurious liquor
India, All India

Punjab hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 39; two nabbed for selling spurious liquor

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2020, 4:47 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2020, 4:47 pm IST

The deaths have taken place in Tarn Taran, Batala and Amritsar districts of the state since Wedesday.

Representational image.
 Representational image.

Chandigarh: The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Punjab rose to 39 on Saturday, as two more people were arrested in Amritsar for their alleged involvement in selling spurious liquor, a police official said.

The deaths have taken place in Tarn Taran, Batala and Amritsar districts of the state since Wednesday.

Two more people were arrested Saturday morning in connection with the incident, Inspector General of Police S P S Parmar told PTI over phone. Five persons have been detained in Tarn Taran for questioning in this connection, the officer said.

Meanwhile, officials said 39 people have so far died in the incident. They said one more person died in Amritsar on Friday night.

Nineteen people died in Tarn Taran, 11 in Amritsar and nine in Batala after consuming liquor that appeared to have been distilled in Amritsar's Muchhal village, officials said on Saturday. They, however, feared that the death toll could rise.

On Friday, eight bootleggers were arrested in over 40 raids conducted across the three districts. A large amount of spurious liquor, drums and storage cans were recovered from the accused and have been sent for chemical analysis.

According to officials, some of the families of the deceased refused to record their statements. Whereas some held protests at Muchhal village, seeking compensation from the government.

The family members of deceased Kirpal Singh kept his body at the protest site and demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh while seeking strict action against the liquor mafia.

Many also threatened that they would block the Amritsar-Delhi National Highway if their demands were not met.

Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Jandiala MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruv Dhaiya reached the spot to pacify the protesters.

Dimpa announced Rs 1 lakh compensation to each family of the deceased. The family members, however, demanded higher compensation.

The Punjab government has ordered a magisterial inquiry by Divisional Commissioner Jalandhar into the incident. Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner Punjab and SPs (Investigation) of the districts concerned will also be a part of the team.

Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded a judicial probe into the incident, while the Aam Aadmi Party said CM Amarinder Singh should resign, over one of the biggest hooch tragedies in the state.

Tags: punjab government, punjab hooch tragedy
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

