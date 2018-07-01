The Asian Age | News

Tax regime has brought growth, simplicity, transparency: PM Modi on 1-yr of GST

PTI
Published : Jul 1, 2018, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 10:17 am IST

In recent Mann Ki Baat radio address, PM Modi had described the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a fine example of cooperative federalism.

'It is boosting formalisation, enhancing productivity, furthering 'Ease of Doing Business', benefitting small and medium enterprises,' the Prime Minister tweeted. (Photo: AP | File)
 (Photo: AP | File)

New Delhi: On the first anniversary of the GST regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the tax as a tool that has brought growth, simplicity and transparency.

"It is boosting formalisation, enhancing productivity, furthering 'Ease of Doing Business', benefitting small and medium enterprises," the Prime Minister tweeted.

In his recent Mann Ki Baat radio address, PM Modi had described the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a fine example of cooperative federalism.

He had termed it as a "festival of honesty" which has ended 'inspector raj' in the country.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister also greeted doctors on Doctors' Day.

"Theirs is one of the noblest professions of humanity. It is gladdening to see Indian doctors distinguishing themselves globally and being at the forefront of path breaking research and innovation," he said.

He also wished Chartered Accountants on CA Day.

"Widely recognised for their work and emphasis on corporate governance, the CA community has a vital role in nation building. May the CA community keep contributing towards India's growth," he tweeted.

