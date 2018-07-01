The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 01, 2018 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST

India, All India

Karnataka govt to file appeal in SC against Cauvery panel

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 1, 2018, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 6:27 am IST

The meeting, called by chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, also decided to raise the issue in Parliament.

The all-party meeting was called to plan Karnataka’s next move after the Centre’s decision to set up the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.
 The all-party meeting was called to plan Karnataka’s next move after the Centre’s decision to set up the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

Bengaluru: Backed by an all-party meeting, the Karnataka government on Saturday decided to go in for an appeal in the Supreme Court against the setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

The all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue decided that two senior officials nominated by the state government as its representatives to the authority and the committee will participate in the July 2 meeting to present Karnataka’s views.

The meeting, called by chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, also decided to raise the issue in Parliament. “Our officials will attend the meeting on July 2 and will raise our issues and present our views to safeguard the interest of Karnataka and its farmers,” water resources minister D.K. Shivakumar told reporters after the meeting.

Mr Shivakumar said, “Our Parliament members have agreed, cutting across party lines, to raise the issue in Parliament.”

He said that the government has decided to go in for an appeal in the Supreme Court under the guidance of legal luminaries Fali S. Nariman and Mohan Katarki, the state advocate-general.

The all-party meeting was called to plan Karnataka’s next move after the Centre’s decision to set up the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

The Centre on June 22 constituted a nine-member Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, comprising representatives from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Karnataka initially did not nominate its representatives as the state had been opposing any move to form the authority and instead suggested formation of the Cauvery Decision Implementation Committee. After the Centre’s June 22 decision, Karnataka on June 23 nominated two senior officials as representatives to the authority and the committee under “protest” so as to block any further “damage” to the state’s interests.

The all-party meeting was attended by deputy chief minister G. Parameshwar, Leader of the Opposition B.S. Yeddyurappa, Union minister Sadanada Gowda, ministers from the state and several MPs and MLAs. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah did not attend the meet, and official sources said he had conveyed his inability to be present.

Pointing out that the chief minister had personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Cauvery issue during his June 18 visit to Delhi, Mr Shivakumar said the Centre notified and constituted regulatory committee and authority despite the state’s reservations.

He said that Karnataka has been affected by the apex court judgment and cited a provision that such matters needed to be deliberated in Parliament before the committee was constituted.

Tags: karnataka government, supreme court, cauvery panel
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

2

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

3

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

4

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

5

YAY! 2018 Apple iPhones will reportedly sport dual SIM

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham