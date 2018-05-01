The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 01, 2018

India, All India

Speak without reading from paper for 15 minutes at least: PM dares Rahul in K'taka

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 1, 2018, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2018, 12:56 pm IST

Addressing a rally in Chamarajanagara, Modi said, 'There is not just a wave but BJP storm in Karnataka.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally at Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagara district. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally at Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagara district. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mysuru: With an aim to dethrone Congress from Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick started his campaign in the poll-bound state today. The Prime Minister, who would be addressing 15 rallies in different parts of the state in 5 days, is addressing a rally at Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagara district.

Speaking at the rally, Modi said, “Before I came here, I was told there is a 'wave' for the BJP in Karnataka. Now that I am here, I can tell you - it is much more than that. There is not a BJP wave in Karnataka but it is a BJP storm.”

Lauding BJP’s state chief Yeddyurappa, the Prime Minister said, “BS Yeddyurappa is the hope of the people of Karnataka and he is going to be the next chief minister of the state.”

On day 1 of his election campaign, Modi also lashed out at the critics while speaking about rural electrification.

"We have done what was not done in the last 70 years since independence. We aim to electrify the 4 crore households of the 25 crore households which are still not electrified," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that he dedicates the historical achievement of the country on 28 April, when all villages in India were electrified, to the workers and labourers of the country on the occasion of Labour day.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Modi said, “In 2005, Manmohan Singh had said he will provide electricity to every village by 2009. What happened to that? In any case, we saw how the Congress treated Dr Manmohan Singh. They tore off ordinances and disrespected him.”

Responding to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s 15-minutes face-off challenge in Parliament, Modi said, “He (Rahul Gandhi) had challenged me that if he speaks for 15 minutes then I will not be able to stand in front of him. Yes, you are right, you are a 'naamdar', what right do we 'kaamdaars' have to even sit in front of you.”

Modi further challenged Rahul Gandhi to speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of Congress government in Karnataka without reading from any piece of paper.

“You (Rahul Gandhi) can speak in Hindi, English or your mother tongue,” the Prime Minister added.

