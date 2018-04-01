The Asian Age | News



At least 10 killed as building collapses in Indore; 20 feared trapped under debris

Published : Apr 1, 2018
Rescue operations are underway in the area and police personnel are attempting to pull out those feared trapped under the rubbles.

The building, which hosts a hotel and lodge, collapsed around 9:20 pm, following which police personnel were deployed for rescue operations. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Indore: At least 10 people were killed after a four-storeyed building collapsed in Sarwate area of Indore late on Saturday evening.

The building, which hosts a hotel and lodge, collapsed around 9:20 pm, following which police personnel were deployed for rescue operations.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has tweeted that he is keeping a close watch on the rescue operations. He also called an urgent meeting with authorities to take stock of the situation.

As per Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayan Mishra, a car rammed into the building, which is believed to be extremely old. Soon after the collision, the building collapsed, leaving ten dead and three critically injured.

According to the police, nearly 20 people are feared trapped under the debris.

The building housed MS Hotel, a lodge-cum-eatery and several other shops. There were 25 rooms in the hotel.

(With ANI inputs)

