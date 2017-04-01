The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 01, 2017 | Last Update : 01:58 AM IST

India, All India

Madhya Pradesh madrasas to teach ‘patriotism in Islam’

PTI
Published : Apr 1, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2017, 1:24 am IST

Lessons on stories of prominent leaders, including Modi, to be part of syllabus.

The Madrasa Board in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is preparing a course on the patriotism’s place in Islam.
 The Madrasa Board in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is preparing a course on the patriotism’s place in Islam.

Bhopal: The Madrasa Board in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is preparing a course on the patriotism’s place in Islam.

Lessons on life stories of prominent leaders, including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would also be a part of syllabus.

“The Board is preparing a syllabus on the topic ‘Vatan Se Mohabbat Ka Islam Dharam Me Kya Mahatva Hai’ (what is the importance of love for one’s country in Islam) so that students learn what a high status the religion they follow (Islam) has given to those who love their country and to the loyalty to the country,” Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Board chairman Syed Imad Uddin said here.

“We are also including lessons on the lives of Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Abul Kalam Azad who himself was a product of madrasa, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Pan-dit Deendayal Upadhyaya and others to educate madrasa students about their life struggles and their achievements,” he said. The ongoing Narma-da river conservation programme “Namami Devi Narmade” would also be a part of syllabus, he said.

“It (love for the country) is not something new, it is already there and one should not construe that those studying in madrasas are not aware of it as it is already there in the religion,” he clarified.

A committee would soon submit its report on these new topics in the syllabus to the Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) for approval, and after getting the nod, these new lessons would be taught in madrasas, he said.

Tags: madrasas, narendra modi, patriotism

MOST POPULAR

1

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

2

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

3

Free sex toys is an organisation's way to fill orgasm gap

4

Wanted to stab Virat Kohli with a stump: Ed Cowan

5

Sachin Tendulkar praises 'silent warrior' Cheteshwar Pujara

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham