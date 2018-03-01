The Asian Age | News

Patiala House Court sends Karti Chidambaram to CBI custody for 5 days

Published : Mar 1, 2018, 7:06 pm IST
CBI sought Karti’s custody for 14 days before the Sessions Court of Sunil Rana, citing lack of time for interrogation.

Son of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti, was sent to one-day custody by the court on Wednesday; before being produced in the court on Wednesday Karti called his arrest 'political vendetta'. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Delhi Patiala House Court, on Thursday, sent Karti Chidambaram to CBI custody until March 6, 2018, in connection with the INX Media case.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday from Chennai airport’s arrival lounge and was produced before the Patiala House Court after his one-day custody ended on Thursday.

The court allowed Karti's lawyer to meet him for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening; medicines on prescription were permitted but no home-cooked food in custody.

As the hearing began, CBI sought Karti’s custody for 14 days before the Sessions Court of Sunil Rana, citing lack of time for interrogation.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for CBI as the special public prosecutor.

CBI said, "Interrogation has only taken place for a short time. He (Karti) did appear for interrogation, but remained evasive. Custodial interrogation is completely different."

The central investigating agency said that they have clear evidence of links between Karti Chidambaram and various companies. It said, "We have emails and invoices indicating money was given to Advantage Strategic Consultancy Private Limited (ASCPL) in the time period when INX media received favours."

Karti's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "There is no ground for custodial interrogation. How can CBI claim non-cooperation when they haven't issued summons? All documents are in their possession."

Son of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti, was sent to one-day custody by the court on Wednesday. Before being produced in the court on Wednesday Karti called his arrest as "political vendetta".

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh denied to comment on Karti's arrest and said, "CBI is a credible investigating agency, it is doing its job and I don't want to comment further."

The court which was also hearing the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant (CA) S Bhaskararaman, reserved the plea order. Bhaskararaman will have to stay in jail till March 7.

Tags: karti chidambaram, p chidambaram, inx media case, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

