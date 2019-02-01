Friday, Feb 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:15 AM IST

India, All India

New Delhi ready to join talks with Taliban for Afghan peace

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 1, 2019, 5:48 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2019, 5:48 am IST

New Delhi is also worried that the Afghan conflict has been caught up in the current tensions between Russia and the United States.

No wonder then that Russia is seen to have suddenly gone soft on the Afghan Taliban and its main backer Pakistan. (Representational Image | AFP)
 No wonder then that Russia is seen to have suddenly gone soft on the Afghan Taliban and its main backer Pakistan. (Representational Image | AFP)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it would participate in “all formats of talks” on discussing a solution for peace in Afghanistan, setting off speculation that New Delhi could formally share the table with the Taliban in talks among all stakeholders in future. New Delhi also said it hoped the Afghan presidential elections would be held as per schedule.

“We will participate in all formats of talks (on Afghanistan)”, the MEA spokesperson said.

It may be recalled that three months ago, India had participated in a “non-official” capacity th-rough two distinguished retired Indian diplomats — former Indian ambassador to Afghanistan Amar Sinha and former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan T.C.A. Raghavan —-at the Moscow peace conference on Afghanistan. That conference was also attended by the Taliban, of which Pakistan is widely seen as the main backer. The failure of the US and the Afghan government back-ed by it to defeat the Tali-ban militarily has ensu-red that Pakistan continues to play a prominent role in the peace process and insist that there can be no military solution.

New Delhi is also worried that the Afghan conflict has been caught up in the current tensions between Russia and the United States.

The US is a powerful backer of the Afghan government, while the Russians are reportedly feeling left out. No wonder then that Russia is seen to have suddenly gone soft on the Afghan Taliban and its main backer Pakistan.

Tags: afghan taliban, afghan government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rabri Devi (Photo: PTI)

3 properties of Rabri Devi to be attached

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

Israel PM, Saudi Prince may visit India in February

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Will repeal PSA if voted to power, says Omar Abdullah

According to news agency reports from Islamabad, in a retaliatory move, Pakistan on Thursday summoned India’s high commissioner to lodge a protest over the summoning of its envoy in New Delhi and maintained that it would continue to extend support to the people of Kashmir.

India slams Pakistan ‘duplicity’

MOST POPULAR

1

Crafting perfection in pints

2

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

3

Telangana: Man asks voters to return money he distributed after wife’s loss in polls

4

Who wants Trump to be President? God does, says White House

5

In love with your Google Assistant?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham