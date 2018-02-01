The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:27 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion
 
India, All India

Rajasthan bypolls: Cong wins 3 seats, major blow to BJP before 2019 LS elections

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 1, 2018, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2018, 7:32 pm IST

The Congress accused the BJP of trying to polarize voters and not doing anything to prevent minority communities from being attacked.

All three seats were linked to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's top lieutenants in Rajasthan - Pilot, CP Joshi and Jitendra Singh Bhanwar. (Representational Image)
 All three seats were linked to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's top lieutenants in Rajasthan - Pilot, CP Joshi and Jitendra Singh Bhanwar. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: The Congress on Thursday won an assembly seat in Mandalgarh and two Parliamentary bypolls in Ajmer and Alwar in Rajasthan giving a major blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before several state elections and the Parliamentary elections in 2019.

All the three seats were earlier held by BJP lawmakers, whose death led to the untimely elections.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi praised the party workers for the win and said the victory was a rejection of the BJP by the people of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the party will look into the reason defeat in the state. "We are going to study the reasons, but bypolls don't reflect the full picture," said Vijayvargiya. 

The bypolls did not receive any less attention from the two contending parties and both Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Congress leader Sachin Pilot campaigned as hard as they could for a full election.

Also read: Cong in Rajasthan, TMC in Bengal surge ahead of BJP in bypolls

In the extremely charged run-up to the bypolls, the Congress accused the BJP of trying to polarise voters and not doing anything to prevent minority communities from being attacked in incidents mostly linked to cow vigilantism.

Sachin Pilot said the victory in the bypolls mark his party's comeback trail in a big state at an important point in the national politics.

"Initial trends of Rajasthan bypolls are a mandate against the Government; I hope our leads will increase even more. Vasundharaji and her government have been totally rejected by people," Pilot told news agency ANI.

All the three seats are linked to Congress President Rahul Gandhi's top lieutenants in Rajasthan - Pilot, CP Joshi and Jitendra Singh Bhanwar.

The BJP and Vasundhara Raje went all out in their campaign to retain the seats, with the Chief Minister dividing her time between Ajmer and Alwar.

Tags: rajasthan bypolls, bjp, congress, vasundhara raje
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 8, Nokia 5 price slashed in India

2

Twitter reacts to Union Budget 2018

3

Porn-themed malware hit 25 per cent of victims in 2017

4

Union Budget 2018: Increased import taxes to make mobile phones deerer

5

Shah Rukh has an interesting take on Aamir’s Secret Superstar success in China

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai. that is, January/February. Thaipusam, which is celebrated in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan, is an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photos: AP)

Celebrating the triumph of good over evil in Malaysia

In Poland, special ceremonies have been held to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Photos: AP)

Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorated in Poland

From flowing gowns, head pieces and bright colours, Madrid Fashion Week showcased inspired Spanish collections. (Photos: AP)

Madrid Fashion Week showcases eclectic tones of hues and designs

Prince Rainier was fascinated with the circus world. So in 1974, he created the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival to showcase the world's greatest Big Top performers. (Photos: AP)

Monte-Carlo International Circus festival showcases world's best performers

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham