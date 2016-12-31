Saturday, Dec 31, 2016 | Last Update : 01:15 AM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Assassins Creed movie review: The wonderful world of virtual reality

THE ASIAN AGE. | SURAJ PRASAD
Published : Dec 31, 2016, 12:35 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2016, 12:41 am IST

Director Kurzel’s conceived mechanics of a machine that is deeply embedded with not just human mind but the body too is very interesting.

A still from the movie Assassins Creed
  A still from the movie Assassins Creed
Rating:

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson
Director: Justin Kurzel

Forget about the plot or the action, forget how cool Michael Fassbender looks and just tell me where to get the machine. The robotic arm that takes you in the virtual world with such reality, makes you flip, jump and crash is so wonderful. The gaming experience is going to a whole new level. I am not a videogame addict, but now I know what I have been waiting for.

Justin Kurzel’s conceived mechanics of a machine that is deeply embedded with not just human mind but the human body too is way too interesting. I think it just made the whole Matrix series look weak. What’s more, the machine also does a DNA mapping, memory sync and not just of two individuals in the present but two individuals separated from each other by five centuries. Although the obvious drawback of this might be the absolute distortion of one’s reality this still presents a wonderful model of entertainment to look forward to.

One wonders if there exists something as genetic memory that travels through the gene pool and preserves in great detail the happenings of ones life, and if it does so, then should it not get over-written/merged with the numerous members it passes via before reaching the present descendent?

Anyhow, it will be great to have something like this in future where it is possible to go back in history with the help of genetic memories and bring out all the hidden treasures of knowledge and throw away all that is nonsense and has piled up on the way.

The story of Assassins Creed is not very enriching and it also paints a scary picture of religious and sectarian battles that still continue, albeit in a technologically-advanced age and, therefore, less messy but still very disturbing.  So much fighting for an apple which is not even edible, if the apple is so important and the only thing preventing from total domination of the human race, why keep it. The assassins had it back then, so why not destroy is completely? This is one thing I cannot understand about the human race, we know the nuclear weapons are dangerous, but we still continue to keep them. Who knows when someone is going to get access to them and press the button? The Assassins Creed is not a very palatable story; at places it also feels jumpy and abrupt for people who are not into gaming. It is aggressive and sharp, just like the blades used by the assassins.

The remarkable achievement of the movie is the apparent passage from the present to the past, for the viewer it is such a delight, but I do worry for Callum (Michael Fassbender) who had to really keep his mind in control to be able to remain in the fight. Dr Sophia Rikkin (Marion Cotillard) is a strange character though, she happens to be a scientist par excellence, someone who designed the whole machinery but failed to understand the motives of her own father.

Although incredible in its presentation, the Assassins Creed does not allow much participation and coveys a lot of information in a very short time.

One can definitely pick up the game to participate more so I think that too is taken care of. But on a serious note, the film does portray the Templar organisation in very bad light, as the ultimate oppressors, who would do everything to crush any kind of free will, heck they also tried the method of consumerism to keep people from questioning things and being disobedient, I think that is an inadvertent hint for the viewers but I am not sure how many will be able to get it.

I am just planning to get the Animus, and perhaps be able to look back into centuries of genetic memory someday.

The writer is founder, Lightcube Film Society

Tags: movie review, michael fassbender, assassins creed

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman becomes first Indian to drive to coldest place

2

Telling fortunes by reading butts is a thing

3

New penis implant can cause erection from heat

4

World's highest bridge opens in China

5

'We should never be inspired from Indians': Mahira says in viral video

more

Editors' Picks

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham