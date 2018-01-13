The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 | Last Update : 07:11 AM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Kaalakaandi movie review: Verma, a bad finisher!

THE ASIAN AGE. | ARNAB BANERJEE
Published : Jan 13, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2018, 6:41 am IST

There are places where one would get the same sense of mockery ridicule and daring that Verma gave us in his first film.

Kaalakaandi poster
 Kaalakaandi poster
Rating:

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Oberoi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Isha Talwar, Nary Singh
Director: Akshat Verma

What would you expect from a man who never smoked, never drank and did drugs way too long back to remember? For rubbing it in, he even tells his doctor that he doesn’t even like butter. As an appendage, he wryly tells him: “I am a good guy doctor!” He may be all of a nice guy, but, who knows, the powerful almighty has a different plan for him. Well his physician has just diagnosed him with stomach cancer, a reality he cannot come to terms with.

Akshat Verma, who gave us our, perhaps, first whacky irreverent dark comedy Delhi Belly in 2011, is back with yet another film, Kaalakaandi, which loosely translates into “things going disastrously wrong”, or “someone who does only wrong things”.

This dark comedy about life, death and karma, has in its opening scene, Rileen (Saif Ali Khan) trying to digest what doctor has just announced — he has, may be, three or six months to live. Seething with rage inside, he is unable to handle it and drives straight to his brother Angad’s (Akshay Oberoi) wedding, where family, friends and relatives are busy preparing for the big celebratory occasion in the evening. On his insistence, his friend gives him a drug (LSD) that shoots him off the radar, and off he goes in search of some dirty deeds to justify his “existence”, and the subsequent “disaster” of a catastrophic end to his life.

There are four stories woven together here: a young girl (Sobhita Dhulipala) is packing her bags to leave for the US for her doctorate even as her boyfriend (Kunaal Roy Kapoor) insists that they get married first; two petty gangsters, Deepak Dobriyal and Vijay Raaz who are sick of taking orders from senior leaders of their gang and never making a killing; a young guy, Akshay not being sure of being the right choice for the girl he is about to marry; and the “good guy” (Saif) who wants to live it up. May be one last time!

Things go terribly wrong for all of them — Sobhita is forced to attend a party just before her departure; the two small-time thugs decide to hatch a plan that could make or break them; Akshay decides to have a one-night stand with his one-time foreign girlfriend, and hurts himself badly; the after effects of LSD throw his head reeling under hallucinations. And one could imagine what all could possibly be the course of action thereafter. He is curious and even tries his luck with a transvestite (Nyari Singh).

There are places where one would get the same sense of mockery ridicule and daring that Verma gave us in his first film. There are some fun moments, but not too many, and not all the way. Though the quirky plot begins on a serious note and although the seriousness to the trope adds a bit of buoyancy to the narrative, but the overall mess that it lands into is not competently handled by scriptwriters Akshat Verma and Devesh Kapoor.

Saif loves the urban and urbane characters he plays; in many of his earlier films, wherever he plays the suave and polished, he has scored. Here too, the best lines are reserved for him, and he makes the most of it.

Mumbai’s dark alleys reflect what all could one expect in those dark moments where the incessant rains could wreak havoc. The four stories never intertwine but don’t have much to offer on their own.

The supporting cast has some interesting faces, Dobriyal and Raaz, Dhulipala and Amyra Dastur who are not props but suffer from unskilled writing. Verma could have gone the whole hog like he did in his first film. After starting with a bang, he seems unsure of how to be a finisher!

The writer is a film critic and has been reviewing films for over 15 years. He also writes on music, art and culture, and other human interest stories.

Tags: kaalakaandi, saif ali khan, deepak dobriyal

MOST POPULAR

1

Airtel is offering one year of free Amazon Prime membership to users

2

New Nokia headphones have three days of battery life

3

Oppo A83 to be launched in India on January 17

4

Multi-planet System found through crowdsourcing

5

Google acquires U.K. Sound Tech Startup

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham