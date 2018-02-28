LIVE: Sridevi to be cremated with state honours, Mumbai Police band at funeral venue

Sridevi's final journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans.

Mumbai: The body of Bollywood icon Sridevi, whose sudden death triggered a frenzy of grief, disbelief and searching questions, was flown back to Mumbai on Tuesday after Dubai authorities determined that she had accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub.

Family and well-wishers arriving in hordes to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her untimely death in Dubai on Saturday night.

The darshan will end at 12.30 pm. It will be followed by a puja. Post the puja, Sridevi's final journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery.

There was a mile-long queue that walked solemnly through the barricades towards the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, holding posters and flowers. There were fans – nearly a lakh -- from all cross-sections of society that moved slowly in a single file towards the club for a glimpse.

Guided by some excellent police bandobast, people entered the large hall where she was kept under a white canopy of tuberoses. It was the actor’s wish to go out in dazzling white. She lay under the canopy on the flower bed of a casket. She was draped in white, magenta, and gold silk.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda but sans other members of her family like Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek.

Deepika Padukone arrived to pay her last respects to the late actress. Deepika visited Anil Kapoor’s residence with alleged beau Ranveer Singh two days ago.

Ajay Devgn was celebrating his wedding anniversary with his family in Singapore when Sridevi passed away. He returned to the city only on Tuesday. Ajay and Kajol both arrived together at the venue to pay respect to Sridevi.

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen on her way to the venue. She is close friends with Sonam Kapoor, who is late Sridevi's niece.

Veteran actress Jaya Prada arrived to pay her last respect to the legendary star. Like Sridevi, Jaya Prada was another actress who was popular in both Bollywood and South industries, courtesy films in multiple languages.

Shahid Kapoor arrived with wife Mira Kapoor to pay last respects to the actress.

Madhuri Dixit Nene arrived with her husband Dr Sriram Nene at the venue.

Earlier industry insiders and friends visited the family in the home of actor Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's younger brother. With their father away, Khushi and Jahnvi were at their uncle's Juhu home. B-town celebs that have called on the family in their hour of grief include Shah Rukh Khan, and his wife Gauri, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tabu, Rekha and Farah Khan.