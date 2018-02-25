Bollywood mourns sudden demise of legendary actress Sridevi

The actor died late in the night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai at the age of 54.

Mumbai: The sudden demise of veteran actor Sridevi has left the Indian film industry in shock with many Bollywood celebrities expressing their grief on social media.

The actor (54) died late in the night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Minutes after the news of her death broke, many Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to pay their condolences.

The first one, however, was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who in a cryptic tweet wrote, "न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! (Don't know why, feeling a strange restlessness)"

"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day. RIP," tweeted Priyanka Chopra.

Comedian Johnny Lever, while expressing grief, sent prayers to the late actor's family, which includes husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Janhvi.

"Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family," he tweeted.

"Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Maam is no more. #RIP #Sridevi," wrote Sidharth Malhotra.

Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband -- Raj Kundra -- posted, "Heartbroken by this news!! She was One of the finest kindest souls I ever knew. Speechless shocked. #RIP#Sridevi this is just not right at all! May god give all the family strength at this darkest hour."

Riteish tweeted, Terrible terrible news . Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More RIP,, while Sushmita wrote that she has been inconsolable since the news broke. I just heard Maam Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock cant stop crying "

Actor Nimrat Kaur tweeted, Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of #Sridevi. What a dark black terrible moment in time. Gutted.

"An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon," Jacqueline Fernanadez tweeted.

“Just woken up to the tragic and shocking news of the passing of our dear Sridevi ji. Heartfelt condolences to Boneyji and her family,” tweeted Boman Irani.

“Woken up to Absolute Shock and Disbelief ! Tragic news ! Im at a loss of words,can’t comprehend this at all! Why? Gone Too soon ,Sri , my heart goes out to Boneyji,jahnvi and Khushi at this moment. Condolences and Prayers,” tweeted Raveena Tandon.

"I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying...", Sushmita Sen tweeted.

"Life is so fragile & unpredictable ! You will always live in our hearts forever . #RIPSridevi #Chandani", actress Preity Zinta tweeted.

Sridevi was seen in last year's revenge-drama "Mom" opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. She shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film "Zero" which releases in December.

Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters Janhvi and Khushi.