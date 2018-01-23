The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018 | Last Update : 08:30 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

No change in 'Padmaavat' release order, SC slams Rajasthan, MP pleas

ANI
Published : Jan 23, 2018, 12:26 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2018, 1:17 pm IST

The apex court on Tuesday once again favoured the Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus, paving the way for its all-India release.

Deepika Padukone plays the lead character in 'Padmaavat.'
 Deepika Padukone plays the lead character in 'Padmaavat.'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to modify its earlier order on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmaavat'.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments had filed pleas seeking modification in the apex court's order, which had paved the way for the release of the controversial film.

The top court last week set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of 'Padmaavat.'

The flick has run into trouble time and again, as members of several Rajput groups have accused the director of the film, Bhansali, of distorting history.

Meanwhile, the Bhansali's film is all set for a worldwide January 25 release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

The film is based on 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem 'Padmavat'.

Tags: padmaavat, supreme court, rajasthan government, madhya pradesh government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Prithvi Theatre to exhibit works of gen-next playwrights

2

Sushi lover pulls out 5-foot tapeworm from body

3

Android 8.1 Oreo has a new feature to watch out for

4

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a moving speech at the World Economic Forum 2018

5

NASA's new foldable wings to help airplanes fly like birds

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham