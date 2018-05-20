The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 20, 2018 | Last Update : 08:14 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

UP villagers crowd-fund Amitabh Bachchan’s dream college

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : May 20, 2018, 5:55 am IST
Updated : May 20, 2018, 7:06 am IST

Superstar had promised to build a college dedicated to Aishwarya in Barabanki.

Amitabh Bachchan
 Amitabh Bachchan

Lucknow: It was a dream that superstar Amitabh Bachchan saw ten years ago but later abandoned it, possibly due to changing political equations.

The people of the village have now made the dream turn to reality and they have done it through crowd funding.

In January 2008, Mr Bachchan, accompanied by wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and then close friend Amar Singh, had visited Daulatpur village in Barabanki district where he had purchased a 10-bigha plot of land.

Mr Bachchan announced that he would construct the Aishwarya Bachchan Degree College in Daulatpur and the foundation stone of the same was laid with great fanfare in the presence of Samajwadi leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The project had been entrusted to the Nishtha Foundation, run by the then SP MP Jaya Prada.

Within two years, Nishtha Foundation went defunct and was replaced with Amitabh Bachchan Seva Sansthan (ABSS) headed by Amit Singh, the then village head.

In 2012, the college was re-christened as Aishwarya Bachchan Girls’ Inter College for higher secondary students and a  cheque of Rs 5 lakh was given to ABSS, for construction of the school.

However, as relationships and equations changed, not a brick was laid on the ground. After waiting in vain for the college to take shape, a village teacher’s father donated more than 10,000 sq metres of land for the college.

Satyawan Shukla, 40-year-old teacher of the village, set about building the college with liberal contributions from fellow villagers and the building is now ready.

The co-educational college has been re-christened as Daulatpur Degree College and is affiliated to the RML Avadh University in Faizabad. In July this year, the college will open with two courses — BA and B.Sc.

“This dream has been realised by the people of Daulatpur who recognise the importance of education for their children. We have faced problems but we have also overcome them”, said Satyawan Shukla.

The villagers are happy that they finally have a college where their children can study. “We wish that Mr Bachchan comes here and sees his dream coming alive.  We do not want anything from him except his blessings”, said Rohit Singh, a young student.

Tags: amitabh bachchan, aishwarya rai bachchan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's the full text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

2

5 pictures that prove Princess Charlotte is already a superstar

3

Royal Wedding: Meghan's gown has an Indian connect

4

Royal Wedding: 5 memorable moments form Harry, Meghan marriage

5

Indian-origin chef arrives with her treats to Harry, Meghan wedding

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

more

ALSO FROMLife

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham