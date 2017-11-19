Padmavati controversy: Sanjay Leela Bhansali film postponed

The makers of Padmavati have willfully decided to postpone the release date from December 1.

Mumbai: After the numerous controversies following Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus Padmavati, the makers have willfully decided to postpone the release date. It all started with Rajput organisations raising strong objections as they doubted their community was going to be shown in poor light.

Repeated assurance from the production house didn’t help. Recently the makers showed the film to a number of media houses before it was screened against CBFC. This miffed board members to a large extent. Prasoon Joshi, the CBFC chief had even expressed his disappointment over the same.

A spokesperson of Viacom 18 says, “The studio has voluntarily deferred the release date of Padmavati from December 1, 2017. Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, amongst the most gifted film makers of his generation, Viacom18 Motion Pictures has created a beautiful cinematic masterpiece in ‘Padmavati’ that captures Rajput valor, dignity and tradition in all its glory. The film is an eloquent portrayal of a tale that will fill every Indian with pride and showcase our country’s story-telling prowess across the globe. We are a responsible, law-abiding corporate citizen and have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies including the Central Board of Film Certification.

"We always have and are committed to continue following the established procedure and convention. We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film. We will announce the revised release date of the film in due course. We stand firm in our commitment to tell endearing tales that resonate with our audiences the world over as we have in the past with our other projects such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Queen, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and many more.”

The new release date of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer is yet to be announced.