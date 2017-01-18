The Asian Age | News

Bollywood producer Karim Morani booked for rape, blackmail

Published : Jan 18, 2017, 8:17 pm IST
The Cineyug head honcho, who also produced 'Chennai Express,' had also been involved in the 2G spectrum scam.

The police haven’t revealed details of the charges against him as yet.
Mumbai: In a sensational turn of events, the Hyderabad police has booked famed Bollywood producer Karim Morani, in a case of rape and blackmail, according to a report by ANI.

Morani had previously come under the scanner for his involvement in the infamous 2G Spectrum scam.

Morani is the producer of blockbusters like ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’. He also owns Cineyug, an events and production company.

Morani’s daughter Zoa Morani had made her Bollywood debut in the 2011 film Álways Kabhi Kabhi,’ which had been produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

