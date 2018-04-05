The Asian Age | News

Salman Khan in jail: Here's the net worth which rides on him in Bollywood

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 5, 2018, 2:05 pm IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2018, 3:28 pm IST

Jodhpur court has found actor Salman Khan guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case while acquitting other actors.

Salman Khan snapped at the airport.
 Salman Khan snapped at the airport.

Mumbai: Jodhpur court has found actor Salman Khan guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case while acquitting actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam who had accompanied him in that hunting trip 20 years ago.

After the verdict, the actor’s lawyers argued that Salman Khan be placed on probation or given a mild sentence. The maximum punishment for this offence is six years. The blackbuck is an endangered species, protected under the Indian Wildlife Act.

The court has decided two-year jail sentence for the actor, which makes him eligible for bail. Salman was the main accused in the killing of two black bucks in 1998.

Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. He faced charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors were charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.

The killing took place near a village of Bishnois who are passionate about protecting the animals. On hearing the gunshots, the villagers had come out running and some were among the 28 witnesses who were interrogated in the probe. They gave the Gypsy a chase with their bikes after finding the carcass of the dead animals at the spot.

If Salman Khan gets convicted for the crime, he leaves behind a lot of net worth, including his films, television and brand endorsements. Here’s what is at risk:

His net worth alone in 2017 was 1480 crore. The superstar, according to recent reports, earns 65.47 lakhs per day.

1000 crores through films:

‘Race 3’ – 120 crore

‘Bharat’ – 210 crore

‘Kick 2’ – 200 crores

‘Dabangg 3’ – 110 crore

‘No Entry Mein Entry’ – 50 crore

‘Partner 2’ – 60 crore

‘Sher Khan’ – 65 crore

‘Loveratri’ (producer, Salman Khan Films) – 22 to 150 crore

Apart from that, Salman Khan has also been linked to Tiger sequel (made on a budget of approximately 250 crore), Remo’s next (maybe Varun-Katrina film) and he has a cameo in Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi starrer ‘Time To Dance’.

In the TV world, Salman is reportedly charging 78 crore for ‘Dus Ka Dum’. Even though it has not yet been announced, but Salman Khan is most likely to be roped in for ‘Bigg Boss 12’ too. He reportedly charged 11 crore per episode in ‘Bigg Boss 11’.

Salman Khan’s net worth in the advertising industry however has dropped since he opted out of big brands and has now become picky when it comes to endorsing himself. He was also the face of ‘Swacch Bharat’ for anti-open defecation.

Apart from all those ventures, Salman’s Being Human earns approximately 20.02 crore profit.

The verdict has also upset Salman’s fans, since the actor has become a ‘heart of gold’ for them and they just refuse to believe that Bhai would be involved in the act of killing.

