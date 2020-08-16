Sunday, Aug 16, 2020 | Last Update : 10:24 AM IST

144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,563,048

61,252

Recovered

1,840,179

54,974

Deaths

49,597

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3321052722515641 Andhra Pradesh2818171911172562 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1519281351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  Business   Market  16 Aug 2020  Gold sales down even as the yellow metal's price skyrockets
Business, Market

Gold sales down even as the yellow metal's price skyrockets

AFP
Published : Aug 16, 2020, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2020, 10:05 am IST

Gold prices hitting record highs after soaring around 30% this year, there is little incentive for customers to splash out on jewellery

Jewellers in the traditionally lucrative Indian gold market are struggling even while the metal's value skyrockets. (AFP Photo)
  Jewellers in the traditionally lucrative Indian gold market are struggling even while the metal's value skyrockets. (AFP Photo)

MUMBAI: Jewellers in the traditionally lucrative Indian gold market are struggling even while the metal's value skyrockets as coronavirus fears keep sales down, craftsmen at home and shops shuttered.

Months after India lifted its strict lockdown, the country's biggest gold market Zaveri Bazaar remains desolate, with most stores closed and no customers in sight.

 

"We have been running this shop for the last 40 years and I have never seen the business hit such lows," said 75-year-old Madhubhai Shah, one of only a handful of jewellers who decided to reopen.

The Mumbai market was hit hard by the March lockdown, which saw millions of migrant workers including many gold craftsmen flee India's cities as their income dried up.

"Seventy percent of our artisans have left for their villages and manufacturing units are all closed," Shah told AFP.

And with gold prices hitting record highs after soaring around 30 percent this year, there is little incentive for customers to splash out on jewellery.

 

Even the impending wedding season, which traditionally kicks off in October and sees families spend a small fortune, has failed to buoy spirits or boost spending as India braces for its first recession in four decades.

Chiranjeevi Ahire and his fiancee decided to break with tradition for their December wedding by choosing not to buy any gold jewellery, even though it is considered auspicious and a status symbol.

"Previously we wanted the wedding to be a grand affair and follow all Indian traditions, just like our parents," the Mumbai-based marketing manager told AFP.

"But with the pandemic and uncertainty looming in the job market, we decided to cut down on our spending on gold and instead keep the money for a rainy day," the 29-year-old said.

 

Gold-backed loans

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), India's gold consumption fell by a staggering 56 percent during the first half of 2020 compared with the same period last year.

Demand during the April-to-June quarter plunged 70 percent to 63.7 tonnes, the lowest since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The twin blows of the lockdown and high prices meant customers did not empty their pockets even during the Akshaya Tritiya festival in April, considered a lucky time for Hindus to buy the metal.

In addition to jewellery, Indians have traditionally stockpiled gold bars and coins as a hedge against inflation.

Many are now leveraging these to secure credit, exploiting the commodity's high value and securing lower interest rates on personal loans.

 

Bhadresh Gowda, a farmer in Karnataka state, used his wife's wedding jewellery to secure a 200,000-rupee ($2,670) credit line after huge losses during the lockdown.

"Initially, I was hesitant to use gold as collateral because these jewels are my family's legacy, but times are tough," the 39-year-old told AFP.

In contrast to traditional loans, gold-backed credit "is very easy to access with less paperwork required", he said, making the process much faster.

"Gold offers more value for money right now. Once the economy improves, I'll pay back the loan and retrieve my gold," he added.

Digital gold

Some tech-savvy consumers are betting on prices rising even further as investors seek safe havens, and are pumping funds into so-called digital gold.

 

"Consumers are buying digital gold in bits and pieces because it enables you to buy gold for as little as one rupee," said Rajesh Khosla, spokesman for the India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

"When they need to convert digital gold to physical gold, it will be delivered to them," he told AFP.

Gold will eventually make a comeback in India as consumers recover their appetite, said Somasundaram P.R., managing director of WGC's India operations.

"People who saved money because of cancelled holidays or expenditures (will) invest in gold," he told AFP.

But with the economy still in the doldrums and coronavirus infections approaching three million, would-be consumers like Ahire say they would prefer to wait it out.

 

"It seems better to hold onto (my) money right now," he said.

"With the global pandemic, economic downturn and weak employment prospects, I will not risk my financial stability for gold. It just seems like a terrible idea."

Tags: gold sales, lockdown, covid-19 impact, gold price
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

GoAir repatriates over 50,000 Indians. (PTI Photo)

GoAir repatriates 50,000 Indians in over 300 flights from Gulf countries

Sensex tanks 433 pts; Nifty gives up 11,200 level. (PTI Photo)

Sensex slips 433 points, Nifty ends below 11,200; Auto, bank stocks drag

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a total amount sanctioned under the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. (PTI Photo)

Banks sanctioned Rs 1.43 lakh crore loans under credit guarantee scheme: FM Nirmala

India's July retail inflation dims chances of rate cut. (AFP Photo)

Retail inflation inches up to nearly 7% in July on higher food prices

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham