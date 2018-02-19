The Asian Age | News

GST portal glitches top taxpayers’ complaints

Published : Feb 19, 2018, 2:41 am IST
It said that around 78 per cent of the respondents suggested that the periodicity of return filings for those taxpayers having aggregate turnover above Rs 1.5 crore should be changed from monthly to quarterly.
New Delhi: Even after seven months of GST implementation, industry is concerned with glitches in GST portal, cumbersome return filing process and e-way bill, according to a survey done by Ficci.

“All respondents of the survey pointed out issues with the robustness and volume handling capacity of the GST portal. Problems like delayed reflection of updated data as well as payments, delays in process of input credit set offs, inability to upload heavy files of certain formats and lack of provision to modify or revise errors posed major challenges to businesses,” said Ficci.

It said that respondents suggested that a major revamp of the portal was necessary to make it more efficient. There should be provisions for auto set off of the liability against available credit, it said.

“The other pressing issue that all respondents of the survey raised was the cumbersome procedures and documentation for filing of returns. Monthly filing of GST return has been cited as a cumbersome procedure,” said Ficci.

It said that around 78 per cent of the respondents suggested that the periodicity of return filings for those taxpayers having aggregate turnover above Rs 1.5 crore should be changed from monthly to quarterly.

“For services providers, multiplicity of registrations was a concern as a separate registration is now required with every state where service is being provided,” said Ficci. There should also be a centralised registration for inter-state services, it said.

Implementation issues related to e-way bills also are also bothering traders. E-way bill is an electronically generated document which is required for the movement of goods of more then Rs 50,000 from one place to another.

“All respondents have cited likely implementation issues upon the introduction of e-way bill. The respondents found the current limit of 10 km for the purpose of updating details of goods on the portal to be inadequate,” said Ficci.

It said that respondents, especially small businesses, felt that e-way bill need not be introduced as it was only an additional compliance requirement as all details of sale and purchase were readily available on the portal.

“It was suggested that the minimum limit for requirement be increased to 50 km and there be no requirement of e-way bill for movement of goods within the city limits,” it added.

