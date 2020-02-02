In this context, the Budget proposed to develop five archaeological sites as iconic sites with onsite museums.

Chennai: The government has identified five archaeological sites to be developed into iconic sites and it has proposed to set an institute for training manpower in museology and archeology. Hundred airports under Udaan scheme too will promote travel and tourism.

"Growth of tourism directly relates to growth and employment,' said Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman referring to the foreign exchange earnings growth in the sector.

In this context, the Budget proposed to develop five archaeological sites as iconic sites with onsite museums. These include Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh, Shivsagar in Assam, Dholavira in Gujarat and Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu.

The minister also recognized the fact that lack of trained man-power is a handicap affecting tourism. Hence, the Budget proposed to establish an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation under Ministry of Culture. "It shall have the status of a deemed University to start with. Acquisition of knowledge in disciplines such as museology and archaeology are essential for collecting and analysing scientific evidence of such findings and for dissemination through high quality museums.

In the historic Old Mint building Kolkata a museum on Numismatics and Trade will be located. Apart from the Kolkata museum, which was proposed to undergo recuration earlier, four more museums from across the country shall be taken up for renovation and re-curation so that a world class experience can be offered to visitors, she said.

Further, the government shall also support setting up of a Tribal Museum in Ranchi and a maritime museum would be set up at Lothal- the Harrapan age maritime site near Ahmedabad by Ministry of Shipping.

She also expects states state governments to develop a roadmap for identified destinations and formulate financial plans during 2021 against which specified grants will be made available to them.

The government has proposed to provide `3,150 crore for Ministry of Culture for 2020-21 and for tourism promotion, an allocation of `2,500 crore has been made.