Govt may link airport, Aadhaar database for paperless boarding process

Even flight tickets will not be required as the linking of the databases will reflect the details of the flights booked.

The government is planning to link the databases of airline and airports with Aadhaar and passport numbers to facilitate a paperless boarding process.

Mumbai: The cumbersome ordeal of handling your ID, luggage, tickets, all at once at airports may soon be replaced as the government plans a paperless boarding process that will require just your mobile phone.

According to media reports, the government is planning to link the databases of airline and airports with Aadhaar and passport numbers. This will facilitate entry into airport terminals using only the biometrics without the need for identity cards.

“We will soon know the indicative cost of the project and time frame in which it can be implemented," said Aviation Secretary RN Choubey. He added that this will cut down the waiting time for passengers.

Moreover, even flight tickets will not be required as the linking of the databases will reflect the details of the flights booked. The linking will also reflect the stages of passenger check-in process.

"Airlines will also be able to know the last level the missing flyer was at in case he does not report for boarding in time," Choubey said. However, international flyers will still require IDs and tickets.

This move comes as a part of the government’s efforts to provide a smooth travel experience for customers.