Sunday, May 17, 2020 | Last Update : 08:46 PM IST

54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business, Economy

135 million Indians may lose job due to coronavirus impact

PTI
Published : May 17, 2020, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2020, 4:25 pm IST

The worst impact will be felt by India's most vulnerable in terms of job loss, poverty increase and reduced per-capita income

Migrant workers from other states trying to return to their homes arrives for transportation to a train station in Ahmedabad. (AP)
 Migrant workers from other states trying to return to their homes arrives for transportation to a train station in Ahmedabad. (AP)

New Delhi: Following the COVID-19-induced economic disruptions, up to 135 million jobs could be lost and 120 million people might be pushed back into poverty in India, all of which will have a hit on consumer income, spending and savings, says a report.

According to a new report by international management consulting firm Arthur D Little, the worst of COVID-19's impact will be felt by India's most vulnerable in terms of job loss, poverty increase and reduced per-capita income, which in turn will result in a steep decline in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"Given the continued rise of COVID-19 cases, we believe that a W-shaped recovery is the most likely scenario for India. This implies a GDP contraction of 10.8 per cent in FY 2020-21 and GDP growth of 0.8 per cent in FY 2021-22," the report said.

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 90,000 and the nationwide death toll has touched nearly 2,800 so far.

The report titled "India: Surmounting the economic challenges posed by COVID-19: A 10-point programme to revive and power India's post-COVID economy" said the 'collateral damage' of the forecasted GDP slowdown, will be felt most acutely in employment, poverty alleviation, per-capita income and overall nominal GDP.

"Unemployment may rise to 35 per cent from 7.6 per cent resulting in 136 million jobs lost and a total of 174 million unemployed. Poverty alleviation will receive a set-back, significantly changing the fortunes of many, putting 120 million people into poverty and 40 million into abject poverty," the report said.

"India is headed towards a W-shaped economic recovery with a potential GDP contraction of 10.8 per cent in FY21. An opportunity loss of USD 1 trillion is staring India in its face," said Barnik Chitran Maitra, lead author of the report and Managing Partner & CEO of Arthur D Little, India and South Asia.

Maitra further said "for its USD 5 trillion vision, a radical economic approach is needed, centred on an immediate stimulus and structural reforms. The Prime Minister's visionary 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' is a good start to this new approach."

The report lauded the steps taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India, but said a far more assertive approach may be required given the magnitude of the adverse economic output.

The report suggested a 10-point programme to accelerate the recovery which includes strengthening the 'safety net' significantly for the most vulnerable, enable survival of small and medium businesses, restarting the rural economy and providing targeted assistance to at-risk sectors.

It further said the government should launch "Make in India 2.0" to capture global opportunities, build 'Modern India', accelerate Digital India and Innovation, strengthen global investment corridors with the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the UK, debottleneck land and labour and transform banking and financial markets in a bid to secure a sustainable economic future for 1.3 billion Indians.

Tags: unemployment, nirmala sitharaman, indian jobs, gdp, poverty, corona effect, covid-19, economy

Latest From Business

Centre increased borrowing limit for states from three to five per cent for 2020-21 only, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Borrowing limit of states increased to tackle economic fallout of covid19

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI Photo)

FM Nirmala announces additional 40k crore under MGNREGS to boost employment

Scientists say the risk of infection is near its highest when people spend long periods in enclosed spaces - like airplanes. (AFP)

Airlines struggle to impose mask rule on defiant travellers

Adrienne Williams poses wearing a mask in the parking lot where she picks up her delivery van every day in Richmond, California. She delivers for Amazon, but Adrienne Williams says the e-commerce and tech giant did not deliver for her. (AFP)

Coronavirus hits Amazon contractors hard

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

2

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

3

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

4

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

5

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham