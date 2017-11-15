5 per cent GST on eating out from today! Nearly 200 items become cheaper

The GST Council slashed the rates on nearly 200 items that were placed in the topmost 28 per cent slab.

Eating out will get cheaper from Wednesday as the GST Council has slashed rates on food served in AC and non AC restaurants to 5 per cent. (Photo: Pexel)

Mumbai: After months of bitterness over the high GST rate on food in restaurants, eating out is finally going to taste better from Wednesday!

Reason? The 18 per cent GST you paid all this while on food served in restaurants has been brought down to 5 per cent by the GST Council last week.

A uniform 5 per cent tax will now be levied on all kinds of food served in both AC and non AC restaurants. Alcohol still continues to be outside the ambit of GST and will attract regular VAT as earlier.

The GST Council, last week, in a major tax overhaul also slashed the rates on nearly 200 items that were placed in the topmost 28 per cent slab under the new indirect tax reform. Wednesday onwards, here’s what will get cheaper:

28 per cent to 18 per cent

Liquid soaps, Detergents, washing and cleaning preparations

Cosmetics and deodorants, including Shampoos; Hair cream, Hair dyes (natural, herbal or synthetic) and similar other goods; henna powder or paste, not mixed with any other ingredient; Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, room deodorisers

Wire, cables, insulated conductors, electrical insulators, electrical plugs, switches, sockets, fuses, relays, electrical connectors

Electrical boards, panels, consoles, cabinets etc for electric control or distribution

Furniture, mattress, bedding and similar furnishing

Trunk, suitcase, vanity cases, brief cases, travelling bags and other hand bags, cases

Primary cell and primary batteries

Sanitary ware and parts thereof of all kind

Articles of plastic, floor covering, baths, shower, sinks, washbasins, seats, sanitary ware of plastic

Slabs and goods of marbles and granite, ceramic tiles of all kinds

Miscellaneous articles such as vacuum flasks, lighters,

Wrist watches, clocks, watch movement, watch cases, straps, parts

Articles of apparel and clothing accessories of leather, guts, furskin, artificial fur and other articles such as saddlery and harness for any animal

Articles of cutlery, stoves, cookers and similar non electric domestic appliances

Razor and razor blades

Multi-functional printers, cartridges

Office or desk equipment

Door, windows and frames of aluminium.

Articles of plaster such as board, sheet,

Articles of cement or concrete or stone and artificial stone,

Articles of asphalt or slate,

Articles of mica

Ceramic flooring blocks, pipes, conduit, pipe fitting

Wall paper and wall covering

Glass of all kinds and articles thereof such as mirror, safety glass, sheets, glassware

Electrical, electronic weighing machinery

Fire extinguishers and fire extinguishing charge

Fork lifts, lifting and handling equipment,

Bull dozers, excavators, loaders, road rollers,

Earth moving and levelling machinery,

Escalators,

Cooling towers, pressure vessels, reactors

Crankshaft for sewing machine, tailor’s dummies, bearing housings, gears and gearing; ball or roller screws; gaskets

Electrical apparatus for radio and television broadcasting

Sound recording or reproducing apparatus

Signalling, safety or traffic control equipment for transports

Physical exercise equipment, festival and carnival equipment, swings, shooting galleries, roundabouts, gymnastic and athletic equipment

All musical instruments and their parts

Artificial flowers, foliage and artificial fruits

Explosive, anti-knocking preparation, fireworks

Cocoa butter, fat, oil powder,

Extract, essence ad concentrates of coffee, miscellaneous food preparations

Chocolates, Chewing gum / bubble gum

Malt extract and food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract

Waffles and wafers coated with chocolate or containing chocolate

Rubber tubes and miscellaneous articles of rubber

Goggles, binoculars, telescope,

Cinematographic cameras and projectors, image projector,

Microscope, specified laboratory equipment, specified scientific equipment such as for meteorology, hydrology, oceanography, geology

Solvent, thinners, hydraulic fluids, anti-freezing preparation

28 per cent to 12 per cent:

Wet grinders consisting of stone as grinder

Tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles

18 per cent to 12 per cent:

Condensed milk

Refined sugar and sugar cubes

Pasta

Curry paste, mayonnaise and salad dressings, mixed condiments and mixed seasoning

Diabetic food

Medicinal grade oxygen

Printing ink

Hand bags and shopping bags of jute and cotton

Hats (knitted or crocheted)

Parts of specified agricultural, horticultural, forestry, harvesting or threshing machinery

Specified parts of sewing machine

Spectacles frames

Furniture wholly made of bamboo or cane

18 per cent to 5 per cent

Puffed rice chikki, peanut chikki, sesame chikki, revdi, tilrevdi, khaza, kazuali, groundnut sweets gatta, kuliya

Flour of potatoes put up in unit container bearing a brand name

Chutney powder

Fly ash

Sulphur recovered in refining of crude

Fly ash aggregate with 90% or more fly ash content

12 per cent to 5 per cent

Desiccated coconut

Narrow woven fabric including cotton newar [with no refund of unutilised input tax credit]

Idli, dosa batter

Finished leather, chamois and composition leather

Coir cordage and ropes, jute twine, coir products

Fishing net and fishing hooks

Worn clothing

Fly ash brick

5 per cent to nil