The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 24, 2017 | Last Update : 11:35 AM IST

Business, Companies

IB, Home Ministry red flag Essar-Rosneft deal

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 24, 2017, 9:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2017, 9:31 am IST

Security agencies raise objections over inclusion of Vadinar port in sellout agreement.

Representational image.
 Representational image.

Mumbai: India's Essar Oil and Russia's Rosneft on Friday revealed that Rs 80,000 crore buyout was complete now. Under the purchase deal, Roseft will get Essar oil refinery in Gujarat which is second largest facility in India.

A report on ET Now says that due to some security fears the deal has hit a hurdle of India's security agencies. Home Ministry and Intelligence Bureau have raised certain objections over inclusion of Vadinar port being part of the sellout.

The $13 billion or Rs 80,000 crore deal has been touted as largest foreign direct investment or FDI into India. The deal was signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during latter's visit to Goa for BRICS summit last year.

Agencies raise these concerns as Vadinar port lies in close proximity to Pakistan. Apart from that some three or four defence installations are there in the vicinity of Vadinar port.

"All requisite approvals from the Govt of India for the Essar Oil transaction to proceed are available.Your query pertaining to seeking ministry of home approval for the port has nothing to do with the present Essar-Roseneft-Trafigura-UCP deal.Hope this clarifies the matter adequately," an Essar spokesperson told ET Now.

Besides Rosneft, Russian bank UCP and a Swiss commodity trading firm Trafigura are paying $13 billion to buy a 98 per cent stake in Essar Oil. The deal also includes India's second largest refinery at Vadinar and nearly 3,000 fuel retail outlets, the report added.

Tags: essar oil, rosneft, essar risneft deal, vadinar port, ib, home ministry
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Leisure activities linked to low BP in Alzheimer's caregivers

2

New smartphone coating allows you to read in bright sunlight

3

Prabhas to mark his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala?

4

Mystery behind "bright night" solved

5

Turning dolls into art pieces!

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The festival is in celebration of the annual menstrual cycle of the Goddess Shakti at the Kamakhya Temple. (Photo: AP)

Thousands gather to celebrate Ambubachi festival at Kamakhya

Bolivia's Aymara Indians are celebrating the year 5,525 as well as the Southern Hemisphere's winter solstice, which marks the start of a new agricultural cycle. (Photo: AP)

Aymara Indians celebrate New Year by performing thousand-year old traditions

Millions of yoga enthusiasts around the globe take part in a mass yoga sessions to mark the third International Yoga Day which falls on June 21 every year. (Photo: PIB)

People around the world celebrate International Yoga Day

Thousands of participants march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Thousands participate in Brazil's annual Gay Pride Parade

Milan Fashion Week (Photo: AP)

Second day of Milan Fashion Week sees new spunk!

The annual festival celebrates the centuries old tradition of pulling logs honoring the owners of the strongest horses. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Bosnia's horse logging festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham