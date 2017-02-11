India's Ambassador sold for Rs 80 crore to Peugeot

Hindustan Motors, maker of the car, wants to use proceeds from sale to clear dues of employees and lenders.

Mumbai: Hindustan Motors has sold Ambassador, India's iconic car brand, to French car giant Peugeot SA for Rs 80 crore. Sale of the once ubiquitous car brand comes three years after the company, India's first local car manufacturer, stopped making new units.

"We have executed an agreement with the Peugeot SA Group for the sale of the brand Ambassador, including the trademarks," The Economic Times quoted one CK Birla Group spokesperson as saying. The Group owns the Hindustan Motors company that once churned out the white vehicles.

The company that offered voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to its permanent employees wants to use proceeds from sale to clear dues of employees and lenders.

Sales of the car crashed to less than 2,500 units in 2013-14 from 24,000 units per year in mid-1980s, its peak years when it captured a big 75 per cent of car market share.

However, the advent of Maruti Suzuki 800 in 1983 on the Indian auto landscape brought along with it demise for Ambassador as by 1990s its market share saw a steep decline to 20 per cent, a loss of 65 per cent market share.