Friday, Oct 23, 2020 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

  India   Politics  23 Oct 2020  Bihar Elections: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi on Chinese intrusion, jobs and farm laws
India, Politics

Bihar Elections: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi on Chinese intrusion, jobs and farm laws

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Oct 23, 2020, 8:36 pm IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2020, 8:36 pm IST

Gandhi was sharing the dais with RJD leader and grand alliance Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav during the rally

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, left, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav greet the crowd gathered for an election campaign rally in Hisua, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (All India Congress Committee via AP)
  Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, left, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav greet the crowd gathered for an election campaign rally in Hisua, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (All India Congress Committee via AP)

Former Congress president and party’s star campaigner Rahul Gandhi on Friday started his campaign for Bihar assembly elections by addressing rallies in Hisua and Kahalgaon.

While addressing the masses in Hisua he attacked the NDA government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Galwan valley issue and said that “The Chinese army martyred 20 of our soldiers and took over 1200 kilometres of our land. When China came inside our territory then why our Prime Minister, insulting the heroes, said that no one came into our land. He is trying to mislead the people of Bihar by his statements which he should not do and speak about his plans to throw Chinese out of our territory”.

 

MGandhi’s statement came in reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech during his political rally in Sasaram, where he said that “brave soldiers from Bihar were martyred in Galwan to save the honour of our motherland and the tricolour”.

While addressing his political rally Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of the migrant crisis and blamed the Centre for not extending any support to people who were being pushed out of other states during the lockdown.

Addressing his first rally in poll-bound Bihar, Gandhi said that “people of Bihar were promised two crore jobs during the previous assembly polls but no one got them”.

 

He also lashed out at the Centre for passing three farm laws. He said that “three farm laws are not god for farmers. First they put an end to Mandis and MSP in Bihar and now they are trying to do it in other parts of the country. This is an attack on the farmers”.

He was sharing the dais with RJD leader and grand alliance Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav during the rally.

The congress is contesting Bihar polls in alliance with RJD and left parties. The party has been given 70 seats to contest while the RJD which is the largest party in the grand alliance is contesting on 144 and left parties 29 seats.

The assembly elections in Bihar are to be held in three phases from October 28 onwards and results will be declared on November 10.

 

Tags: rahul gandhi, raga, bihar elections, galwan clash
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Related Stories

Latest From India

In the past, the security forces have been accused of treating people in these areas harshly; harassing particularly young people and damaging property besides committing other human rights violations. The authorities would strongly deny such allegations.(AFP)

J&K: Militants changing sanctuaries under pressure from security forces

A Hindu devotee helps another to adjust a face shield as they assemble prior to evening prayers for Goddess Durga at a makeshift place for worship during 'Durga Puja’ festival in New Delhi on October 22, 2020. (AFP)

In India, 70 lakh people have recovered from COVID infection

The banners and posters, reading “All Meghalaya Bengalis are Bangladeshis”, were alleged to have been put up by the KSU.(Twitter/@MrSamratX)

Meghalaya government appeals for peace after posters target Bengalis in Shillong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal-United President Nitish Kumar during an election rally, in Sasaram, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (PTI)

PM begins election campaign in Bihar, says UPA wasted 10 years of CM Nitish Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham