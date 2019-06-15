Amit Shah & Sarbananda Sonowal discuss NRC implementation

Sonowal also met defence minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him different security issues related to the State.

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure smooth implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) whose final list would be published by July 31, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday met home minister Amit Shah and discussed various aspects related to it. Mr Sonowal also met defence minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him different security issues related to the State.

Mr Sonowal during his 15-minute meeting with the home minister, the chief minister discussed the situation which may arise after the publication of the final list of the NRC. The chief minister also briefed Mr Shah about the prevailing law and order situation in Assam.

Though Mr Sonowal described the meeting as a courtesy call it is believed the two discussed various issues related to implementation of the NRC. Union home ministry has already decided to provide all possible assistance to the Assam government in setting up 1,000 foreigners tribunals across the State by July 31 when the final list of NRC will be published.

Those whose names do not figure in the final NRC draft can challenge their exclusion in these tribunals.

Top home ministry officials recently held a meeting in this regard to discuss Assam government's proposal for creating e-foreigners tribunals and setting up an additional 1,000 foreigners tribunals.

Centre is also finalising its approval set up e-Foreigners Tribunals for those who were declared illegal immigrants.

The draft NRC that was published on July 30, 2018 had led to a huge controversy since 40.7 lakh people were excluded from it. The draft NRC included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications.