Sunday, Apr 10, 2022 | Last Update : 09:53 AM IST

  India   Politics  10 Apr 2022  Nadda blows poll bugle, AAP Himachal Pradesh chief, two others join BJP
India, Politics

Nadda blows poll bugle, AAP Himachal Pradesh chief, two others join BJP

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 10, 2022, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2022, 8:44 am IST

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled by the year end

BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a roadshow in Shimla, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a roadshow in Shimla, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: With a road show in his home state the BJP national president J.P. Nadda kickstarted the party's campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh. Citing the BJP's victory in four of the five states in the just concluded assembly polls, Mr. Nadda sounded confident that the Himachal Pradesh voters will again support the incumbent government. The state chief minister Jairam Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur also participated in the road show.

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled by the year end. Seeking a reelection, the ruling party is going into the campaign with 'Mission Repeat' slogan in the hill state. While the BJP leadership is yet to officially announce whether or not the party will go to polls under CM Jairam Thakur's leadership, speculation is rife in the party's state unit that Mr Thakur will continue at the top post if BJP retains power.

 

Opposition Congress is battling factionalism and infighting. After the demise of Congress stalwart and former CM Virbhadra Singh many senior Congress leaders are lobbying hard to be projected as the CM face of their party.  

In his home state for three days, Mr Nadda will also review preparations for the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation polls. The BJP had won the SMC for the first time after more than three decades in 2017.

Addressing a public meeting after the road show in Shimla, Mr Nadda credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with changing the ‘culture of politics’ by being proactive in implementing various social service initiatives.

 

Mr Nadda claimed that the BJP governments have always tried to give to the hill state, while the previous Congress governments always kept ‘snatching’ from the state. "When Mr Modi became the PRIME MINISTER in 2014, he restored the state’s status, paving way for only 10 per cent contribution from the state and 90 per cent from the Centre for various development works,” he asserted.

Ahead of his tour, three senior office bearers of AAP's state unit, including its state unit chief switched camps and joined the BJP.

Tags: j p nadda, himachal pradesh polls, anurag thakur, jairam thakur
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The decision to open up the booster dose for all adults comes when infections of the new variant XE are being reported from several countries. (Representational image: AP)

COVID-19 vaccine price cut to Rs.225 as booster drive begins

As per the results of his sample's genome sequencing received yesterday, he is found to have been infected with the new mutant XE. (Representational image: AP)

Gujarat detects its first case of Omicron's sub-variant XE

A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Nair Hospital, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 06, 2022. First case of new Covid-19 variant called XE has been detected in Mumbai. (PTI)

Paid Covid-19 booster vaccine for all adults at private centres

Calcutta High Court (ANI)

Birbhum killings: HC orders CBI probe in TMC leader's murder

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham