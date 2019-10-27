Sunday, Oct 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:50 AM IST

India, All India

Haryana’s new govt to be sworn-in today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 27, 2019, 2:22 am IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2019, 2:22 am IST

Manohar Lal Khattar to stay CM, Chautala to be deputy CM.

Incumbent Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar being offered sweets by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad after he was elected as the leader of BJP Legislature party in Chandigarh. (Photo: PTI)
 Incumbent Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar being offered sweets by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad after he was elected as the leader of BJP Legislature party in Chandigarh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party coalition government will take oath on Sunday, a day after BJP president Amit Shah announced his party’s alliance in Haryana with the Jat-dominated party. Interim chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be sworn-in as the next chief minister of the state, while JJP’s Dushyant Chautala will be his deputy.

After facing severe criticism over seeking support of controversial leader Gopal Kanda, the BJP was forced to clarify that it will not take the support of the Haryana Lokhit Party legislator. Mr Kanda is facing two abetment of suicide cases, including that of a former female employee and her mother. A majority section within the BJP’s Haryana unit was not in favour of any sort of association with Mr Kanda. Also, former Union minister and party’s national vice president Uma Bharti had cautioned the party leadership against taking Mr Kanda’s support. “I want to clarify one thing that the BJP is not going to take the support of Kanda,” said Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday. He was in Chandigarh for the BJP’s legislative meeting as a Central observer.

In the just concluded Assembly polls in the state, the BJP bagged 40 seats, six short of a simple majority. Other than the JJP’s 10 MLAs, the BJP also has the support of seven Independent MLAs.

Earlier during the day, the BJP legislative party met in Chandigarh and elected Mr Khattar as the legislative party leader. He then met Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and staked claim to form the government in the state. Mr Chautala accompanied him.

Apart from Mr Prasad, and the BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh also attended the legislative party meet in Chandigarh.

“The Haryana governor has invited us to form the government on Sunday,” Mr Khattar said after meeting with the governor.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2:15 PM on Sunday, the day Diwali will be celebrated across the country.

Mr Khattar said that Mr Chautala will also take oath as the deputy chief minister, and added that a total of 57 MLAs — 40 of the BJP, 10 of the JJP and seven Independents — staked claim before the governor for forming the government in Haryana.

Earlier, Mr Khattar and his Cabinet colleagues submitted their resignations to the governor, which were accepted. The governor asked Mr Khattar to continue as the interim chief minister till the new government takes over.

Tags: amit shah, manohar lal khattar, dushyant chautala

Latest From India

Rescue operations underway to save two-year-old Sujith Wilson at Nadukattupatti village near Manapparai on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Tamil Nadu infant slips deeper into borewell

The victim was forced to sit on a scooter. When he disagreed, his classmate forcefully took him to a shanty near Deba Ray College at knifepoint.

Teenage loves prove costly for Odisha college student

The PSC said that at no point in the lead up to the attacks was the political leadership informed by anyone in the security and intelligence apparatus. (Photo: AP)

Lankan spy chief sat on Easter bomb attack intel?

Ajay Chautala (Photo: File)

Ajay Chautala gets 2 weeks’ furlough

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham