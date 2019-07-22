'Whatever I said was in fit of anger, frustration,' says Satya Pal Malik

'As Governor, I should have not made such a comment, but my personal feeling is the same as I said,' Malik said.

Malik said, 'He is a political juvenile tweeting on everything, see the reaction to his tweets and you will find out.' (Photo: File)

Srinagar: After the backlash over his comment, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday clarified that whatever he said was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption in the state.

“As Governor, I should have not made such a comment, but my personal feeling is the same as I said. Many political leaders and big bureaucrats are steeped in corruption here,” he added.

Speaking on National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's tweet over his statement, Malik said, “He is a political juvenile tweeting on everything, see the reaction to his tweets and you will find out.”

Stirring a political controversy, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday asked militants to stop killing innocent people, including security personnel, and rather target "those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir for years", a statement which evoked severe criticism from mainstream politicians.

Read | Stop killing innocents, rise against those who looted Kashmir: J&K Guv

"These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?" Malik asked, speaking at a tourism function in Kargil of Ladakh region.