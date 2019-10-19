Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Last Update : 03:53 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court orders transfer of NRC coordinator

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Oct 19, 2019, 2:26 am IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2019, 2:35 am IST

Hajela, an IAS officer of principal secretary rank, belong to Assam cadre.

Hajela was the state coordinator of NRC right from the beginning when top court had ordered the updating of the citizens register in the border State plunged with influx of the people from across Bangladesh.
 Hajela was the state coordinator of NRC right from the beginning when top court had ordered the updating of the citizens register in the border State plunged with influx of the people from across Bangladesh.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Central government to carry out an inter-cadre transfer of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajela from Assam to Madhya Pradesh.

Directing the inter-cadre transfer of Mr Hajela , a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman further directed the Centre to give effect to its order within a week.

“We order for the inter-cadre transfer of Mr Hajela to the state of Madhya Pradesh on deputation for the maximum period permissible under the relevant rules/regulations” the court irdered.

It further said, “The notification consequent to the above direction will be issued by the competent authority of the Union of India/State Government forthwith and in any case within seven days from today.”

Mr Hajela, an IAS officer of principal secretary rank, belong to Assam cadre. Madhya Pradesh is his home State. Apparently the court has ordered Mr Hajela’s inter-cadre transfer for security reasons.

Mr Hajela was the state coordinator of NRC right from the beginning when top court had ordered the updating of the citizens register in the border State plunged with influx of the people from across Bangladesh.

At the outset of the brief hearing that hardly lasted for a coupler of minutes, the moment CJI Gogoi ordered inter-cadre transfer of Mr Hajela, attorney general K.K. Venugopal sought to know the reasons for transfer.

“Can there be an order without reason”, quipped CJI Gogoi without disclosing any.

Hajela has served in Assam as an IAS officer for 23 years and at president holds the rank of principal secretary – that is equivalent to joint secretary at the Centre.

Tags: supreme court, national register of citizens

Latest From India

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: Twitter/ Rajnath Singh)

Girls in Sainik Schools from 2021-22 session

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

Cong pushes Kamal Nath to ditch EVMs for ballot papers

R.N. Ravi

Govt firm on Naga talks deadline

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM invites Nobel laureate to state

MOST POPULAR

1

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

2

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

3

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

4

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

5

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham