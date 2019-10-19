Supreme Court orders transfer of NRC coordinator

Hajela, an IAS officer of principal secretary rank, belong to Assam cadre.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Central government to carry out an inter-cadre transfer of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajela from Assam to Madhya Pradesh.

Directing the inter-cadre transfer of Mr Hajela , a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman further directed the Centre to give effect to its order within a week.

“We order for the inter-cadre transfer of Mr Hajela to the state of Madhya Pradesh on deputation for the maximum period permissible under the relevant rules/regulations” the court irdered.

It further said, “The notification consequent to the above direction will be issued by the competent authority of the Union of India/State Government forthwith and in any case within seven days from today.”

Madhya Pradesh is his home State. Apparently the court has ordered Mr Hajela's inter-cadre transfer for security reasons.

Mr Hajela was the state coordinator of NRC right from the beginning when top court had ordered the updating of the citizens register in the border State plunged with influx of the people from across Bangladesh.

At the outset of the brief hearing that hardly lasted for a coupler of minutes, the moment CJI Gogoi ordered inter-cadre transfer of Mr Hajela, attorney general K.K. Venugopal sought to know the reasons for transfer.

“Can there be an order without reason”, quipped CJI Gogoi without disclosing any.

Hajela has served in Assam as an IAS officer for 23 years and at president holds the rank of principal secretary – that is equivalent to joint secretary at the Centre.