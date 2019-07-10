Bihar man killed as under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru

The operation is underway and the rescued persons have been shifted to hospitals.

State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) conducted a rescue operation at the spot and rescued six persons from under the debris. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: An under-construction building collapsed here in Pulikeshi Nagar area, killing one person and injuring many others.

The deceased was identified as Sambu Kumar, a native of Bihar.

State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) conducted a rescue operation at the spot and rescued six persons from under the debris.

The operation is underway and the rescued persons have been shifted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

Further details are awaited.