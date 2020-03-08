Five more cases of Coronavirus reported in Kerala

The three persons returned from Italy and their relatives ested positive for the virus

Five more coronavirus cases have surfaced in Kerala, where the first three cases of the killer virus in the country were reported.

The five cases are from Pathanamthitta district. The three persons returned from Italy and their relatives ested positive for the virus, said health minister K.K Shylaja.

The minister urged all the co-passengers of the three patients who travelled in the two flights from Venice to Doha and from Doha to Kochi, to immediately report to health authorities.

The minister also requested the symptomatic women devotees not to participate in the Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The first three Covid19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital.