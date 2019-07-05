Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

India, All India

Middle class will progress; this budget is one of hope: PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 2:17 pm IST

He also ensured that the development work will expedite even more and the tax structure will simplify and infrastructure will modernise.

'The budget for a New India has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of the country, this budget is one of hope,' Modi added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'The budget for a New India has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of the country, this budget is one of hope,' Modi added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Minutes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and said that the middle class will progress with this budget.

He also ensured that the development work will expedite even more and the tax structure will simplify and infrastructure will modernise.

“The budget for a New India has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of the country, this budget is one of hope,” Modi added.

Read | Budget 2019: Some relief for tax payers, focus 'gaon, gareeb aur kisan'

Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a Budget for New India which lays foundation of inclusive and progressive nation, whose rise is powered by hard work of 130 crore Indians. Budget gives wings to India’s farmers, youth, women and poor to fulfil dreams.”

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said, “Nothing new, repetition of old promises. They are talking about new India but the budget is old wine in a new bottle. There are no plans for employment generation, no new initiatives.”

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said by bringing in socio-economic transformation, it is a futuristic budget.

“It will be successful in taking India to USD 5 trillion economy. It has taken care of all the sections of society, be it poor, backward or rich people,” Singh added.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said, “In the making of New India, Finance Minister has given utmost priority to infrastructure. The budget of our dept in 2018-19 was Rs 78,626 crore, now it is over Rs 83,000 crore.”

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “It is for the first time since independence that a full-time woman Finance Minister has presented the Union Budget. I want to congratulate her.”

He said the budget fulfils the expectations of the people of the country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “It is a visionary budget, at the macroeconomic level, one can say that, it is a manifestation of PM's dream to make India a USD 5 trillion economy. The budget aims at transforming 'gaon, gareeb and kisan.'”

BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini said that she felt great that a woman Finance Minister presented the Union Budget.

“'Nari is Narayani, agar ye humare desh mein log samajh len toh ye jo hinsa ho rahi hai mahilaon ke prati, that will stop,” Malini added.

Tags: union budget 2019, budget 2019, nirmala sitharaman, narendra modi, adhir ranjan chowdhury
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

FM proposed additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh for interest paid on loans borrowed up to March 31, 2020. (Photo: File)

Budget 2019: What does this budget hold for homebuyers?

A Delhi High Court judge recused himself on Friday from hearing Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's plea challenging a look out circular (LOC) issued against him barring him from travelling outside the country. (Photo: File)

HC judge recuses from hearing Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's plea against LOC

Sitharaman said with a view to incentivising investment in GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) City, the government proposes several tax benefits. (Photo: File)

Budget 2019: PAN, Aadhaar interchangeable for filing of IT returns, says FM Nirmala

The budget speech didn’t find the mention of Antrix Corporation being replaced by NSIL. (Photo: ANI)

Budget 2019: Antrix Corp likely to be replaced by NSIL

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC CWC'19: Rohit Sharma one innings away from breaking 3 big records

2

Union Budget 2019: FM draws attention to women of India with 'Naari tu Narayaani'

3

Delhi man pulls emergency chain of train to let mother finish breakfast, held

4

Finally! Xiaomi Redmi K20 launch date revealed

5

California becomes 1st state to ban hairstyle discrimination against black

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham