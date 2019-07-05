Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:39 AM IST

Union Budget 2019 LIVE: Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 8:51 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 9:37 am IST

Sitharaman will present the full-year budget for the year ending March 2020. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday present the first budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

It will also be the maiden budget for Sitharaman, who becomes the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to do so in the history of independent India.

Sitharaman will present the full-year budget for the year ending March 2020.

The Budget speech will begin around 11:00 am with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha.

Usually the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

The Railway Budget will also be presented on Friday along with the Union Budget. This practice was also begun in the year 2016, where the practice of presenting the rail budget separately was discarded.

Here are LIVE updates:

09:30 am: “It is in Indian tradition. It symbolizes our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a 'bahi khata'(ledger),” said Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Nirmala Sitharaman keeping budget documents in four fold red cloth instead of a briefcase.

09:10 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary S C Garg, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and other officials outside Finance Ministry.

08:46 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance.

08:45 am: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur offers prayers ahead of Budget 2019.

The Finance Minister on Thursday tabled in Parliament the pre-Budget Economic Survey for 2018-19, which projected the state of the economy and outlined its challenges. The survey was released by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Thursday.

This will be the 89th Union budget, which is the financial statement of the government, detailing its revenue and expenditure in the past, as well as estimated spending and projections for the coming year.

